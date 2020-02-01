The Crown has cast the next actress to play The Queen in Season 5

But there's some bad news for fans hoping for several more series...

The Crown has officially cast its Queen for Season 5, taking over from Olivia Colman when the fourth season comes to an end.

Netflix has announced that Imelda Staunton, who played Professor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, will be the show’s third and final Queen Elizabeth II.

‘I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,’ the actress said in a statement issued by Netflix. ‘As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.

‘I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.’

However, there’s some bad news for the show’s die-hard fans. Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, has revealed the fifth season will be the show’s last, ending in the 21st century after the death of Princess Diana.

It comes as one of the show’s producers revealed we probably won’t see Prince Harry and Meghan in the show. She said, ‘I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.’

Meanwhile, royal biographer Angela Levin revealed Prince Harry had told her in an interview, ‘I’m going to make sure they stop it [the show] before they get to me.’

Don’t know about you, but we’re excited to see how the end of the show pans out.