Prince William has an adorable nickname for Princess Charlotte which only he uses

There are many rules that must be followed when you’re a part of the royal family – whether it’s stair etiquette for women or being unable to do this if you ever have dinner with the Queen herself. The youngest royals, like the Cambridge children, also have strict guidelines they must adhere to (and their nanny ensures that they are always on their best behaviour), and their mother Kate Middleton is technically supposed to bow to her little ones.

While many of their rules and traditions mean that their day to day lives are unfathomably different to ours, there is one thing that they do that shows they’re not so different: they love to give each other nicknames.

Prince Charles was known to call Meghan Markle as ‘Tungsten’ as he ‘admires her strength’, Prince William used to call the Queen ‘Gary’ apparently (lol) and Prince George calls his father ‘pops’ – which is beyond cute.

And it turns out that the Duke of Cambridge has a very special nickname for his daughter, six year old Princess Charlotte, which only he uses.

At the Royal Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, William and Kate were joined by the children as they helped to design a garden for the event. While they were playing, William called out to his daughter Charlotte, referring to her as ‘Mignonette’.

In French, this translates to ‘small, sweet and delicate’ or ‘cute’.

Adorable? We think so too.

Kate on the other hand has been known to call Charlotte ‘Lottie’,

Very sweet!