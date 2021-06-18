Prince Charles’ secret nickname for Meghan Markle is actually lovely

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is too much.

Meghan Markle became a royal just three years ago, with her and Prince Harry receiving a royal title from the Queen as a wedding gift, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Since the nuptials however, the public has been far more concerned with what Meghan gets called in private, with the 39-year-old seeming to have a catalogue of nicknames.

While Harry calls her ‘Meg’ and mum Doria refers to her as ‘Flower’ – yet another reason to love Doria Ragland, Prince Charles’ secret nickname for the Duchess might just be our favourite yet.

Yes, that’s right.

While there is currently said to be royal tension between the Sussex couple and the future King, Meghan did once have a close relationship with her father-in-law, with him even walking her down the aisle in the place of her own dad.

We didn’t know just quite how fond Prince Charles was of Meghan Markle however until we heard his nickname for her.

The name? Tungsten.

While it might seem strange that she’s been named after a strong metal, according to the Mail, there’s a very sweet explanation behind it.

‘Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy,’ a source reportedly told the tabloid.

Well, that’s lovely.