Kate Middleton is expected to bow to her three children due to royal protocol

There are lots of rules that absolutely must be followed when you’re a member of the royal family – from how the royal women are expected to walk down stairs, to the one thing that the Queen has banned from the Buckingham Palace kitchens, and this royal food rule.

Then there’s the fact that Kate Middleton is not allowed to go to bed before Her Majesty, the Queen.

But are the little ones expected to follow any unusual protocol?

Well, we know that this is when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to start bowing to their great grandmother, the Queen – but did you know that their mother, Kate, is technically supposed to bow to them?

According to the Express, Kate is meant to bow to all direct members of the royal bloodline as she married into the family. That would also include her three children, as well as, for example, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

However, this rule changes when the Duchess of Cambridge is accompanied by her husband, Prince William. In this situation, his rank also applies to her.

Although Kate would technically have to bow to her little ones, it’s unlikely that she does. And when she becomes Queen Consort, once Prince William is King, he will be the only member of the family she is expected to bow to.

