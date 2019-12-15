Kate Middleton just shared one of Prince Louis’ first words and it’s hilarious

Because ’mumma’ or ’dadda’ are too unoriginal, OK?

Prince Louis is growing up fast, smashing his way through the toddler milestones like nobody’s business.

Kate Middleton shared this very sweet update about Prince Louis earlier this month, and we’ve seen him up and about running around in photographs of his mother’s garden project.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

And now, it seems that Prince Louis is at the age when he won’t stop talking. So sweet!

In Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming Christmas TV special with Mary BerryA Berry Merry Christmas, the duchess shared an adorable update  about Prince Louis’ first words – and you’d probably never guess it, to be honest.

‘One of Louis’ first words was Mary,’ she told the national treasure. ‘Because right at his height at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

‘The children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your books and he would say “That’s Mary Berry”… So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace

We bet Mary Berry was chuffed.

How sweet!

