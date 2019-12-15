Kate Middleton just shared one of Prince Louis’ first words and it’s hilarious

Because ’mumma’ or ’dadda’ are too unoriginal, OK?

Prince Louis is growing up fast, smashing his way through the toddler milestones like nobody’s business.

Kate Middleton shared this very sweet update about Prince Louis earlier this month, and we’ve seen him up and about running around in photographs of his mother’s garden project.

And now, it seems that Prince Louis is at the age when he won’t stop talking. So sweet!

In Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming Christmas TV special with Mary Berry, A Berry Merry Christmas, the duchess shared an adorable update about Prince Louis’ first words – and you’d probably never guess it, to be honest.

‘One of Louis’ first words was Mary,’ she told the national treasure. ‘Because right at his height at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

‘The children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your books and he would say “That’s Mary Berry”… So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

We bet Mary Berry was chuffed.

How sweet!