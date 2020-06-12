Why Prince Louis almost didn’t get a royal title

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest son, Prince Louis, turned two in April and the Duchess of Cambridge released adorable pictures to celebrate the toddler’s birthday. He has also been keeping busy during lockdown by interrupting the Cambridge’s Zoom calls and making spider sandwiches with his siblings.

However, the little royal almost didn’t get his prince title when he was born, all because of an old law.

Prince Louis is fifth in line for the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to Hello! magazine, a law was in place which meant that only Prince Charles’ first grandson would be given an official title.

But a few years ago, the Queen changed a law that ensured Princess Charlotte was behind Prince George in the line of succession.

Previously, she would have been superseded by her younger brother, Prince Louis.

If this law had not been changed, the youngest Cambridge child would have been known as a Lord instead.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s daughter, had the opportunity to give her children royal titles but she decided against it. Her husband, Mark Philips, also rejected an earldom before their wedding, therefore they were unable to pass on a royal title to their children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, who otherwise would have been recognised with courtesy titles.

While they were still senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, did not receive a royal title due to old-century ruling.