Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte are allowed to break this school rule

Prince William and Kate Middleton were isolating at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, during lockdown, and as well as keeping busy with various virtual royal engagements the couple enjoyed homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte, making ‘spider sandwiches‘ with the eldest Cambridge children and completing their lessons from home (even during the Easter break!).

But as schools opened earlier this month, the family moved back to London and the little royals returned to St. Thomas’ Battersea, where George started Year 3 and Charlotte moved up to Year 1.

William recently admitted that although the last five months with his children has been ‘wonderful’, he is happy that they’re back in the classroom, saying: ‘I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again.’

Now, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has revealed that while ‘activities such as swimming have been suspended’ at their school, George and Charlotte are allowed to break one rule in particular.

She wrote in Vanity Fair: ‘It’s been an eventful week for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who returned to Thomas’s school in south London. William and Kate have been homeschooling their children since March, but [they] returned for the first day of term on Monday.’

She continued: ‘According to one parent, the school has installed numerous COVID prevention measures and parents now have to drop children at the school gates. The Cambridges, however, are still able to drive their children into the school grounds.’

However, rather than preferential treatment for the Cambridge children, it has been suggested that the rules have been adjusted for security reasons.