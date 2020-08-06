William and Kate got some brutal feedback from pensioners about their Zoom bingo game

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent a lot of time supporting the vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown, from writing letters to charities, delivering food to those in the local area and making a number of Zoom calls to key workers.

One video chat in particular saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosting a virtual bingo game for pensioners at Cardiff’s Shire Hall Care Home to thank ‘care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society.’

However, one resident has called out the couple and labelled their bingo efforts, well, terrible.

William and Kate visited the same care home this week, and one 87 year old resident, Joan Drew Smith, gave the pair some brutal feedback admitting that their skills weren’t ‘as good as [they] should be.’

As the Duke sat down with those at the care home, he said: ‘You might not recognise us with the [face masks] but we did the bingo with you. You said we didn’t do a very good job?’

She replied: ‘No. You did a bloody s***** job.’

The room erupted with laughter, and William and Kate saw the funny side to it to.

He continued: ‘Excellent. Was is that bad? Was it the worse you’ve ever seen?’

‘I’ve got more to see!’ she replied.

However, the resident who won the game told the couple: ‘I did enjoy it. I hadn’t played it before.’

‘Neither had we! That’s why we were so bad!’ Kate replied.

‘We enjoyed it just as much as you did,’ William added. ‘It was a new experience for us.’

Not in the slightest bit offended by the remarks, William later told staff: ‘I love Joan, she’s brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her.’