Ryan Reynolds Has Weighed In on His Public Image Amid the Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have endured a turbulent year amid the ongoing It Ends With Us scandal, and Lively's subsequent legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

And while many have stood with the A-list couple, their popularity has undoubtedly taken a hit in 2025.

In fact, from the resurfacing of Lively's past controversial interviews, to Reynolds' divisive SNL joke, the couple has faced a year-long backlash, with corners of the internet calling for their 'cancellation'.

Reynolds in particular has kept a relatively low profile amid the ongoing drama, refraining from speaking publicly about the situation.

However, the 48-year-old actor opened up in a recent interview with TIME. And while he reportedly declined to comment on the legal proceedings, he did weigh in on the impact of "tabloids and online discourse" on his self worth.

"I can read something that says, ‘He should be drawn and quartered,'" he stated. "I could read something that says I should win a Nobel Prize. Both are meaningless.

"None of us are comprised of our best moments. None of us are defined by our worst moments. We are something in the middle."

This grounded approach, Reynolds explained, "comes from having four kids and a good marriage," adding: "My self-worth isn’t farmed out to any one thing that isn’t under the roof of my home."

Lively has also spoken about the importance of family, crediting their four children, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5 and Olin, 2, as her "lifeline" over the past year.

"It’s no surprise, I have had a pretty intense year," Lively explained during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, while promoting her new film, Another Simple Favor. "And they’re just my lifeline.

"No matter what day I am having, I have to be Disneyland every day for them, and so it's the best," she continued, later adding: "this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life."

We will continue to update this story.