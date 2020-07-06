Here’s why Kate Middleton will no longer homeschool Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It all makes sense...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is their homeschooling duties that have made the most news however, as Kate and William have been open about sharing the workload equally.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined school children up and down the country in completing their lessons from home over the lockdown, something Kate explained wasn’t always easy.

‘We’re stuck into homeschooling again,’ Kate explained in a video chat last month. ‘George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!’

Last week however, it was announced that Kate Middleton would no longer be homeschooling the miniature royals. Why? Because they have are now on summer holidays.

Yes, Thomas’s Battersea, like many UK schools have now broken up for the holidays, changing up Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s routine and letting Kate off her homeschooling duties.

With a more relaxed schedule, could we be seeing an upcoming royal outing with all five Cambridges? We’ll have to wait and see.