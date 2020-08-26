Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem talk women’s rights in the Duchess’ garden in a viral video

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, with rumours that the Duchess of Sussex could be venturing into politics.

Yes, after years of being unable to voice her political opinions during her time in the royal family, Meghan is now making her voice heard.

Earlier this week, the Duchess spoke out about voter suppression, in a move that proved divisive, with many believing a royal should not talk politics.

And yesterday, the Duchess talked women’s rights, releasing a viral video discussing feminism with Gloria Steinem in Meghan’s backyard. Not to mention, the Duchess of Sussex’s dogs were in attendance too.

In a video produced by MAKERS Women, Meghan and Gloria talked representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked.’

‘Megs, welcome home. I’m so glad that you’re home,’ Gloria starts the video before the two talk women’s empowerment and the importance of voting.

‘People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,’ Meghan told Gloria during the video, to which Steinem responds: ‘If you don’t vote, you don’t exist.’

The full interview between Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem is set to be released this week and we officially cannot wait.