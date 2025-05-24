A Flight Attendant’s Interaction With Meghan Markle This Week Is Going Viral

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, releasing viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, to great success. And with her inspirational 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast dropping new episodes each week, Meghan Markle has been making non stop headlines.

This week, it was a personal interaction that got the world talking, as the 43-year-old mother of two enjoyed a sweet moment with the attendants on board her recent American Airlines flight. And following the sweet exchange, one of the attendants opened up about it in a now viral TikTok post.

Taking to social media, Nina Vida, one of the American Airlines flight attendants onboard, revealed the details, telling followers: “You guys will not believe who I just had on my flight, who I had the pleasure of serving.

“The Queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex!,” she continued. “THE Meghan Markle was on my flight and she is so beautiful in person, she was so sweet.”

Opening up about the exchange, Vida revealed that the cabin crew wrote Markle a message to personally welcome her onboard, reading: “It’s a pleasure serving you, we love you real bad”, and signed off, “the AA girlies”.

“She wrote us a little handwritten note back,” Vida continued, explaining that Markle had penned a sweet response on her napkin, and showing it to the camera.

“Dear AA girlies,” read the Duchess’ message in her iconic calligraphy. “Thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note - you know me well. All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The video about Markle’s flight was well received on Vida’s TikTok platform, with her account documenting her “travel diaries” as a flight attendant and her high profile passenger interactions. And fans and followers took to the comment section to voice their excitement.

"Always such nice feedback from people who meet her in person," one follower posted. Another wrote: "She flies commercial? Wow walking the walk she talks!"

Well, this is lovely.