Here’s why Prince William won’t be accompanying Kate Middleton to her next royal event

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make the most news, it’s their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

Last week, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made news, as she was forced to pull out of a royal event to stay at home with her three children.

Hours before the Duchess’ expected appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards, it was reported that she would be staying home, with one of her children reportedly being ‘unwell’.

‘The Duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children,’ a spokesperson explained. ‘She will still however meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as patron will attend both.’

Now, Kate is making news for her event attendance again, but this time it’s for her company or lack thereof.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be attending her next official event on Tuesday, a reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen.

It has been announced that Kate is scheduled to appear without the Duke of Cambridge, with the royal set to be on an official visit to the Middle East over that time.

She won’t be completely alone however with the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall all expected to be in attendance.