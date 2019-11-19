The Cambridge children wanted to join Prince William and Kate Middleton on date night

‘Not on a school night!’

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, but while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis often steal the limelight with their signature sass and royal waves, it’s their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week it was Kate Middleton and Prince William that got the world talking as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London last night.

But it wasn’t the couple’s attendance that made the most news, but rather the absence of their children, with Kate Middleton explaining how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wanted to come along.

According to the Duke and Duchess, their three children were very excited about where their parents were going, especially according to Kate the fact that there was singing and dancing. The three miniature royals even reportedly asked their parents if they could come along too, something that Kate had to tell them, ‘not on a school night!’

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London,’ captioned a series of photographs on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. ‘The annual Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron.

‘The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.’

Maybe next year, the three royal tots will be able to come along too.