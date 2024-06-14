Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly "living separate lives"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found themselves at the centre of divorce speculation, with reports that the couple is “having issues in their marriage”.

Affleck is reported to have moved out of their shared family home, with sources alleging that he and Lopez are on “two completely different pages.”

"[They are] taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them,” the sources via Us Weekly continued.

Speculation around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage escalated further this month, following the news that Lopez had cancelled her 'This Is Me... Live' tour to spend time with "her children, family and close friends".

"Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet," a source explained this week to Entertainment Tonight.

"At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

The source also commented on Lopez and Affleck's rumoured house sale, with reports last week that the couple had put their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills on the market.

"Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home," the source continued, via Entertainment Tonight, adding that the singer had been "leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period.

"Ben is sad about it all but focused on work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner," the source continued. "He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends."

The couple has remained silent about the speculation, but Lopez did post a cryptic message about love overcoming negativity to her website earlier this month, with fans taking it as her response to the rumours.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," read her powerful statement. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

We will continue to update this story.