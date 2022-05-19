Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In celebrity news today, Harry Styles has shared a rare insight into his relationship with producer and actress Olivia Wilde.

The star is appearing alongside Florence Pugh as one of the main characters in Wilde’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Speaking to DJ Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, 28-year-old Styles shared that he trusts his partner “a lot” and thinks of their relationship as “a gift”.

According to Just Jared, Stern asked the singer: “You fell in love on a movie set?”

To which Harry replied: “Oh, wow, how to answer this question?’

Carrying on after a small pause for thought, he said: “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously … acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot.”

“Being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful, and it made for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

The couple has been together for over a year now and it’s thought that they meet on the set of the movie.

This comes following Styles’ iconic headline Coachella performance, and as he’s praised therapy for “saving his life” and admitted that he used to be “ashamed” of sex prior to meeting Wilde.

Although they’ve kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, they attended Styles’ manager’s wedding together in 2021 and were photographed holding hands.

There have also been rumours that the couple are engaged, but as of yet, that hasn’t been confirmed.

Wilde seems equally happy in the new relationship, telling Vogue that she’s “happier than she’s ever been” – despite jokingly roasting Styles a few weeks back about his acting career.

Speaking to the magazine, she said: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative, but I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, what you love, and who you love.”

“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us.”

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”