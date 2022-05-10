Harry Styles praised therapy for keeping him ‘alive’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry Styles was thrust into the limelight on The X Factor in 2010 when he was merged into the boyband One Direction.

The 28-year-old singer – who is currently dating Olivia Wilde – has since forged a successful solo music career, but the As It Was hitmaker has insisted therapy has played a huge part in helping overcome certain thoughts and feelings.

Harry has opened up about the stigma around therapy, as he told Better Homes & Gardens: “I thought it meant that you were broken. I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.”

However, Harry has found therapy over the last five years as being the most life-changing actions, as he feels the “most alive” when he can accept all aspects of his laugh, and can openly cry or laugh in the sessions.

“I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there’s no way, I don think, to feel more alive than that”, Harry continued.

Harry has also changed his outlook on his music career, and his sex life, which he has previously admitted he felt ashamed about discussing. When he first entered the music scene he felt a pressure to create certain music that would sell, but now he simply wants to create tracks for his enjoyment and his latest compilations are certainly something.

Speaking about his career he said: “You can’t win music. It’s not like Formula One. I was like, in my lifetime, there will be 10 more people who burst onto the scene in that way, and I’m only going to get further away from being the young thing. So, get comfortable with finding something else that makes you happy. I just found that so liberating.

“I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”