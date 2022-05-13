This video of Harry Styles cuddling a baby is going viral because it is, quite frankly, adorable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry Styles has been making headlines in recent weeks, whether it’s due to his pal Lizzo getting grilled about their friendship or because he revealed that he credits Shania Twain with teaching him how to sing (and, apparently, that ‘men are trash’).

He has also opened up about how the pressure of celebrity has impacted his relationships, and the important role that therapy has played in recent years.

But now the singer is going viral – yet again – and it’s all because of a behind the scenes video.

The film shared on YouTube gives fans an insight into the makings of his As It Was music video, with Harry seen leaping around in sparkly red trousers, laughing with the crew and dancing on an enormous Lazy Susan.

However, it’s the part where he’s cuddling a baby that has piqued the most interest because it is, in all honestly, probably the cutest thing you’ll ever see.

In the adorable clip, he can also be seen lifting the baby in scenes reminiscent of The Lion King and it’s the kind of wholesome content we all need right now.

While the tiny tot – who is the child of his creative director Molly Hawkins – seems to cry in the clip, Harry takes it in his stride and one fan wrote on Twitter: ‘As someone who works with kids and loves them and then see Harry be the cutest and softest human with Molly’s baby you don’t understand what it does to me.’

The video’s choreographer, Yoann Bourgeois, spoke about filming and explained that many moments that made the final edit were those of Harry just genuinely enjoying himself.

In an interview with Billboard, Bourgeois said: ‘Harry was having a lot of fun, so we kept in the music video a lot of the moments of playfulness from that.’

Love it.