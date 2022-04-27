Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The singer opened up in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens.

Following his groundbreaking Coachella performances this month, Harry Styles has been headline news for a number of reasons.

First came the rumours that he and Olivia Wilde are secretly engaged (still yet to be confirmed), and now he’s made headlines again after opening up about his sexuality in a frank and candid interview with Better Homes & Gardens.

He’s long kept quiet about his sexual preferences, with some fans even speculating that he and Louie Thomlinson were dating back in the One Direction days.

In the interview this week, Styles reflects on the pressure that comes with being a celebrity, and how the public wanting to know the ins and outs of your love life affects your relationships.

Harry shared: “For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.”

“At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful.”

“But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, “yes, I have sex”,’” he went on.

Touching on labels and why he hasn’t discussed his own sexual orientation, he confirmed that, with friends, he’s “really open.”

But he shared that he doesn’t detail it to the press as he feels it’s his to know.

“That’s my personal experience,” he shared. “It’s mine.”

He now shares that, as an individual, he likes “accepting everybody”, rather than conforming to constantly labelling and having to “clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

The singer has long been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and has been seen to wear the Pride flag on stage while performing.

The Golden singer is currently dating actress Olivia Wilde after meeting her on set while filming Don’t Worry Darling. They’ve been dating since the beginning of 2021.

He’s previously dated the likes of Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.

Harry’s third solo album since One Direction split is due to be released at the end of May and includes hit single As It Was.