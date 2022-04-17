Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coachella was off to a sparkly, sequined bang last night as Harry Styles took to the stage in a rainbow one-piece, accompanied by none other than Shania Twain.

While many of Styles’ younger fans may be less acquainted with Twain’s Brad Pitt-hating repertoire, he’s likely to have inspired a brand new generation – especially as he credited her with teaching him two important lessons as a child.

Styles and Twain took on a number of her greatest hits, including Man I Feel Like a Woman and You’re Still the One. Between songs however, he revealed just how deep his love for Twain’s music went.

Speaking to the audience, he said, ‘I have to tell you in the car, with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing.’

‘She also taught me that men are trash,’ he added, prompting a gigantic laugh from Twain and loud cheers from the audience.

Styles continued that he was ‘forever grateful’ to Twain for giving him those fond childhood memories with his mother, adding that performing with her was ‘very special to me.’ Twain was full of love for Styles as well, saying she was ‘starstruck’ even if she found the moment ‘surreal.’

‘I realized that when I was writing this song, you were just a kid. You were just a little kid. So it’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now, singing this song with you,’ she said.

She later tweeted a string of fire emojis and wrote, ‘I mean c’mon…HARRY STYLES.’

Styles also performed his latest single As It Was for the first time live onstage. Coachella this year is set to be a major one, with returning artists and headliners including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Swedish House Mafia and more.