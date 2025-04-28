Blake Lively’s emotional tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds is going viral

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with the A-list couple making non-stop headlines.

This has been particularly true in 2025, with Lively, 37, locked in a legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Lively took legal action against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit of his own, with a trial set for March 2026.

Amid their turbulent year, the A-list couple has kept a relatively low profile, skipping award season and the 2025 Met Gala, in favour of their privacy.

However, this weekend, the couple returned to the spotlight, making a major appearance in Wales to see Wrexham A.F.C’s historic win.

Reynolds is co-owner of the Welsh football club, sharing ownership with fellow actor, Rob McElhenney since 2020. And in a major moment for the pair, this weekend saw the club’s third consecutive promotion, with Wrexham A.F.C now officially joining the Championship.

Reynolds and McElhenney both posted heartfelt statements after the historic match. But it was Lively’s emotional tribute that went particularly viral.

“Back to Back to Back,” Lively captioned a photograph of Reynolds and McElhenney on her Instagram Stories. “History was made. Congratulations to Wrexham A.F.C. I will never forget the love and elation in that town today. Thank you for sharing it with us always.

“And to these two men,” she continued. “The love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history.

“This picture to me feels like a painting of all you do for so many while being so present and appreciative of every moment.”

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.