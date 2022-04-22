Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rumours are circulating after the former One Direction star headlined Coachella on Saturday.

You’ll likely all have seen the iconic video of Harry Styles dueting with country music legend Shania Twain on Saturday night during his headline Coachella set. The former One Direction star asked the Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer to join him for a cover of the hit, which took both the crowd and the Internet by storm.

But that’s not the only thing fans have been talking about since the musician’s set. During his performance, actress and director Olivia Wilde was spotted supporting him in the audience.

Dancing along to the music, she can be seen enjoying Harry’s set with friends including James Corden.

It’s thought the pair have been dating for over a year, after meeting while filming Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia directed Harry, who starred as Jack in the thriller. They then started dating in January 2021.

So what’s this about them being engaged? Good question. Some fans have been speculating that they’re soon to be married – despite the pair dating for just over a year and hooking up only months after Olivia split from her long-term partner and fiance Jason Sudeikis.

It all started on April 19th when gossip site Deuxmoi did a Question and Answer session on their Instagram stories.

While the account clearly states that the gossip it posts is just that – rumour, and not fact – it’s well known that lots of the “rumours” they’ve posted in the past turn out to be factual. Kim and Kanye’s split, for example, was live on the site prior to them announcing it.

During the general Q&A, a follower asked if “H and O are really engaged”, and Deuxmoi said in response: “I think there is a high probability that they are.”

“I’ve been saying for literal months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me.”

A tabloid newspaper also claimed earlier last year that a fan of Harry’s heard him call Olivia his fiance. A source at the time said on this: “Harry’s totally devoted to Olivia, so it’s no accident he let that slip. There’s a part of him that really wants the world to know they’re so serious.”

On them getting together so quickly, a source said to US Weekly last year: “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set. It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

But neither Harry nor Olivia has commented on the rumours so far.

So, what do you reckon?