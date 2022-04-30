Olivia Wilde ‘blames’ Harry Styles after receiving legal papers on stage

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Olivia Wilde was taken aback when she was handed legal papers on stage at CinemaCon earlier this month, but reportedly blames Harry Styles for the ordeal.

The 38-year-old actor was in the midst of discussing her new film Don’t Worry Darling in Las Vegas, which stars her now-boyfriend, and is slated for release in September, until she was interrupted mid-speech.

While the spotlight was on her, Olivia was handed a brown envelope, which was reportedly custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who have Otis and Daisy together.

The moment apparently caught her off guard, as onlookers have claimed Olivia questioned “This is for me?”, before she read the first page. On realising what the document was she swiftly returned to her presentation.

Olivia is frustrated about the whole ordeal, and has reportedly blamed the As It Was hitmaker for it, as rumours surrounding the couple being engaged have been growing in recent weeks, and she never wanted her personal life to take the focus away from her career.

A source told The Sun Online: “Olivia was furious – she wants the focus to be on the film she’s worked so hard on, not on her personal life.

“She has no idea why it happened, but she suspects it could have something to do with the rumours she’s engaged to Harry.”

The insider has alleged Jason, 46, had nothing to do with the delivery of the documents, and wouldn’t agree to it being carried out in the “inappropriate manner” it was served.

The source went on: “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Olivia and Harry have been dating since 2021, when they met on set of the movie, which Olivia directed, shortly after she split from Jason in late 2020.

The Ted Lasso actor and Olivia started dating in 2011, two years before they got engaged in 2013, although they never married. However, they decided to part ways after almost 10 years together in November 2020.