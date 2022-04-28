Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sexual tension? Not at all...

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been headline news since Harry’s headline performances at Coachella last week.

Not only was she seen dancing away in the crowd to her boyfriend’s set, but he’s since opened up about how he often felt “ashamed” of sex before dating her.

This week, while presenting her new movie Don’t Worry Darling to critics and industry professionals at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the actress and director endearingly roasted her beau – and fans have gone wild.

Lightly trolling Harry’s – ahem, short-lived – acting career, she poked fun at the rather standout fact that he’s primarily a singer, not an actor, and hasn’t done an awful lot of professional acting before.

Labelling him as an “up-and-coming actor”, she then went on to add “… with no other career that I’m aware of.”

Given that Harry is a global icon with millions of fans all over the world, fans have been quick to comment.

Don’t worry, it wasn’t all mockery – she also took the time to praise his acting in the movie, calling his performance a “revelation.”

Harry has previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, but this will be his first major leading role.

He and Olivia have kept the details of their relationship under wraps since they hooked up in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the film.

Wilde wasn’t set to speak at the event but made an appearance as a surprise guest.

In a bizarre twist, while she was on stage, she got served with legal papers from her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis. His team have said that he had no say in when the papers were delivered and would never have done it in such a public forum.

Talking about the other main character in the film, played by Florence Pugh, she said her performance is “something you have to see to believe,” adding, “you are witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star.”

The movie calls itself a psychological thriller and follows the life of a 1950’s housewife who lives in a utopian experimental community and has suspicions about the company her husband might be keeping.

Don’t Worry Darling is set to hit screens in September, and Harry’s third solo album, Harry’s House, will be released on May 20th.