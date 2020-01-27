How the royals are planning for Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping back as ‘senior royals’ and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

Shortly after the news broke, Meghan flew overseas to be with the couple’s son, Archie Harrison, and Harry remained in the UK to fulfil his duties at official royal engagements. He then joined his family on Vancouver Island, but there is no word as to when we can expect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to head back.

According to a source, the senior royals are worried that the couple will be hounded by the paparazzi in Canada and will need a safe space in the UK to return to.

Harry and Meghan have issued a harassment warning from photographers after they claim long range lenses have been used to capture footage of them inside their home.

Meghan was also spotted on a walk with baby Archie and their two dogs, and lawyers for the couple insist that the snaps were taken without consent.

Therefore, Prince Charles and Prince William have ‘reached out’ to Harry and Meghan to allow them to return to the UK without resuming official royal duties.

The Sunday Times claims that the Palace is preparing for the pair to come back in the event of a crisis, with a source close to the Royal Family saying: ‘The palace are very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family.

‘They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: “Can we come back under your wing?”‘

Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the couple’s UK home, and as part of the new agreement they will be paying back the £2.4 million of public money used for the refurbishments.

The source added: ‘You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them. They wouldn’t return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.

‘This is a looking ahead thing. There’s no timeline here.

‘But everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can’t come back.’

It is unclear when the Sussexes will make their way back to the UK.