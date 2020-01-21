Harry and Meghan’s new arrangement will expire after a year

Since announcing that they intend to step back from their roles as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines around the world.

Whether it’s their decision to split their time between the UK and Canada, the royal family’s reaction to the news or the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles, the world has been keenly watching the British monarchy and waiting for the next step in this unprecedented move.

The couple decided that they would also like to become financially independent from the institution, and will be repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’, and while their initial statement was hopeful that they could continue to ‘honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages’, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that ‘as agreed in this new arrangement, [Harry and Meghan] understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments.’

Earlier this week, Harry made a speech at a London dinner for his charity, Sentebale, revealing that ‘there was no other option’ but to resign, telling guests: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.’

Now, a royal source told People that Harry and Meghan’s new positions will be reviewed in a year.

They explained that the changes, which – according to a statement from Buckingham Palace – will take effect in Spring 2020, will be revisited by the royals in a year. It is likely that the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will be involved in the 2021 talks.

Since discussing his resignation, Harry has flown to Canada to reunite with Meghan and their son, baby Archie Harrison.