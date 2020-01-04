Cameron Diaz has released an emotional statement after welcoming a baby daughter

Cameron Diaz is one of the most talked-about women in the world, constantly making headline news on everything from her high profile relationships to her Hollywood films.

As one of the most-watched women of the moment, her ability to keep her private life private is impressive, with the 47-year-old announcing today that she had welcomed a baby girl.

Yes, this is not a drill. Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, have welcomed a baby girl.

Announcing the news, Cameron and Benji released a statement, offering a few sweet details and asking for privacy for their newborn.

‘Happy New Year from the Maddens!,’ read the statement. ‘We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.’

The statement continues: ‘While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.’

Huge congratulations to Cameron and Benji!