Angelina Jolie has explained why she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her separation from Brad Pitt that is still making headlines however, despite filing for divorce almost four years ago.

From their ‘bifurcating’ their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, ‘Brangelina’ is still all anyone can talk about.

This week, Angelina Jolie made headlines as she opened up about the relationship in an interview with Vogue India, explaining why she filed for divorce from Brad all those years ago.

Explaining how the decision was in order to sustain ‘a healthy environment’ for her children, she stated: ‘I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.’

Angelina continued: ‘Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.’

