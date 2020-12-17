The Cambridges have released their family Christmas photograph and it’s gorgeous

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is too much.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, all five of the Cambridges have been all over social media, something that they have been praised for, with the public approving of the family’ relatable side.

This week, they were at it again, but it was the Cambridge family’s official Christmas photograph that made headlines, as the Duke and Duchess released the gorgeous snap to their Instagram account.

The photograph sees the family of five laughing together on a haystack in front of a log pile, captioned: ‘The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄’

The photograph certainly proved to be popular, raking in 1.5 million likes in under a day.

‘What a beautiful picture!’ commented one user, while another wrote: ‘Thank you for sharing this with the world.’

Happy Christmas to the Cambridges!