Prince William has opened up about the recipe he used to impress Kate with on date nights

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

And while the Cambridge children get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling, it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton who spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, it was their early dating days that made news as Prince William revealed the recipe he used to impress Kate with on dates.

The dish of choice? Bolognese.

As part of a new cook book project to raise money for The Passage, a homeless charity of which he is patron, William shared his recipe for bolognese sauce

The method, that features minced beef, dry white wine and nutmeg, is reportedly one of 120 recipes by celebrities and chefs in the upcoming book, A Taste of Home.

‘I am the first to admit that I am not an excellent chef,’ William reportedly writes in the book. ‘The last time I was allowed into the kitchens at The Passage I made a spaghetti Bolognese.’

Kate Middleton opened up about William’s bolognese last year, telling Mary Berry during their TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas: ‘In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. Bolognese and things like that. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary!’

William has also spoken about his cooking for his then-girlfriend.

‘When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing, fancy dinners and all that would happen was that I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire. And she’d be sitting in the background just trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time.’

These two!