Huda Kattan is launching her own skincare line and we’re excited

She's conquered make-up and fragrance, and now the beauty mogul is moving into skincare

Exciting beauty news klaxon: Beauty boss Huda Kattan has made the move in to skincare.

The internet sensation is of course no stranger to running a beauty brand, with the Huda Beauty make-up and KAYALI fragrance brands already under her belt. And now, she’s launched a skincare line, WISHFUL.

‘Hey my loves! I CANNOT believe I am finally doing this!!!’ she wrote on her website. ‘As you guys know, I’ve gone on a real journey with my skin, and I think at some point, we all have. This is exactly why I feel so passionately about our new skincare line and why I am so happy I can finally share it with you.

‘So, I am beyond excited, nervous, and happy, all at the same time, to introduce you to our first-ever skincare brand, WISHFUL: Gentle, simple, effective skincare products that will really change your skin.’

The first product to launch is the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, a gentle exfoliator packed with AHAs, BHAs and papaya and pineapple enzymes to buff away dead skin cells and impurities for a radiant and glowing complexion afterwards.

‘True beauty begins with the skin, which is why I wanted to launch my skincare line, WISHFUL, with Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, a skin-changing exfoliator with glowing results,’ says Huda.

The scrub launched yesterday on Huda’s website in a pre-sale (now sold out), and launches nationwide in various UK stores and e-tailers on the 18th of February.

More launches will roll out throughout the rest of 2020, so watch this space for news of the new products as we get them!

