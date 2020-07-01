Adele may have a very A-list boyfriend and everyone’s excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adele is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from her reported befriending of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their move to Los Angeles to her weight loss, with reports that the Sirtfood diet is responsible.

It is her love life that made the most news in recent months however, with the singer divorcing from charity CEO Simon Konecki last April after eight years together.

This week, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer made news as she was rumoured to be in a new relationship – and with an A-lister.

The high profile name in question? Skepta.

Yes, this is not a drill. Fans seem to think that Adele and 37-year-old musician Skepta are officially a thing.

Where did the rumours come from? Instagram of course, with the pair appearing to share a flirty exchange in the comments section over the weekend.

‘Finally got your Instagram password lol’, Skepta commented on a recent post of Adele re-watching her Glastonbury performance, to which she replied with a series of flirtatious emojis – a winking face followed by a red heart.

This comes after months of speculation of a relationship from fans, with the two known to share a close bond.

Adele and Skepta have not yet commented on the speculation.