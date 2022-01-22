Tearful Adele forced to cancel Las Vegas show due to coronavirus – but FaceTimes fans to apologise

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A tearful Adele broke down in tears as she confirmed her Las Vegas residency has been cancelled.

The 33-year-old singer was reportedly set to take to the stage with a 60-strong choir to perform her top hits at Ceasars Palace’s Colosseum on Friday 21 January as part of her 24-show residency, which would have marked her first live concert in five years, but had to cancel the show last minute because COVID19 had effected her crew and delayed equipment.

The Hello hitmaker took to her official Instagram account to share the upsetting news, much to her dismay.

Speaking in a heartfelt video, the powerhouse said: “Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together, in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we have been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with covid, they still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Despite various attempts to bring the show together, which has seen Adele and her team stay awake for ‘over 30 hours’ to find a solution, she has regretfully had to forgo all shows.

She continued: ‘I can’t give you what I have right now. I am gutted, I am so sorry it’s so last minute.

‘We have been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We have run out of time, and I am so upset and really embarrassed. I am so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I am really really sorry. I’m really sorry.’

Adele has insisted she is ‘on it’ and plans to reschedule all of the cancelled dates.

‘We are on it, we are going to reschedule all of the dates, we are on it right now. And I am going to finish my show, and I am going to get it where it’s supposed to be.

‘We have been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry’, Adele’s clip continued.

It has been reported Adele fans have splashed over £9,000 on resold tickets, and that the proposed rescheduled shows could be delayed up until June this year or 2023.

The Someone Like You songstress has been flooded with comforting messages from fans and fellow famous faces following her distraught message.

Fitness guru Joe Wicks commented: ‘Hate to see you upset. Sending you lots of love. I’d wait another 10 years to see you in vegas. Everyone who loves you will be there waiting when you are ready.’

While radio presenter Greg James shared: ‘“Trust the process, go with your gut, it’s also Friday, so it’s the weekend! Cheer up! Wayyy ayyyy!”- Adele’s own advice when she was on the radio with me a few months ago.’

Even Supernanny start Jo Frost weighed in. She advised: ‘Adele WE ARE IN A PANDEMIC. Now go get some sleep, have a hot bath and a glass of cold Sancerre seriously before I put you on the naughty step! Big hugs Jo aka Supernanny xx.’

Adele has since reached out to some of her fans who flew to Las Vegas before her show was cancelled, and FaceTimed them to apologise directly to them.

She said:’I’ve shows in the UK this year, and I hope we can get together then. I do not want anyone to miss out. I just want to send my love to all those who have been left disappointed. From the bottom of my heart I am sorry.’

Despite her emotional announcement, Adele has taken to Twitter to thank her devoted fans, also knowns as Daydreamers, for their support.