Here are all the editor-approved Black Friday fashion deals to shop now

The Black Friday fashion deals 2023 have all landed, and it's the best time of the year to shop for all your wardrobe staples as well as some trend-led pieces to update your look for the season (though we always try to choose items that won't go out of style).



All our favourite designer and high street stores have launched their sales, and the discounts are even better than last year, starting at a minimum of 20% off and going all the way up to 50% off.



While we love to shop, we are mindful to not get caught up in the Black Friday frenzy and only shop for items we know we'll wear again and again, and that are made to last. Every product below comes recommended by our fashion editors, who either already own said items or would genuinely buy or recommend them, whether that's a high street camel coat or a designer handbag.

We'll be updating our fashion deals throughout the week, so be sure to check back in real time.

Best Black Friday fashion sales today

Before scrolling through our live deals, here are all the best Black Friday fashion sales below...

Net-A-Porter: Up to 50% off

MATCHES: 30% off selected items

SKIMS: Up to 50% off

Whistles: 20% off everything

Zara: 40% off selected items

Jigsaw: Up to 50% off

H&M: 20% off everything

Reformation: 25% off everything

Harvey Nichols: 30% off selected items

Missoma: up to 40% off sitewide

Top deal picks from the Marie Claire fashion editors

Cut-out long dress, was £78 , now £38 | Skims It's a great time to take advantage of the Black Friday sales to shop for summer essentials. Penny Goldstone, Digital Fashion Editor says of the piece: "A buttery-soft, stretchy dress that is surprisingly flattering, and that I wear all summer long."