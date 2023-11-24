Live

Here are all the editor-approved Black Friday fashion deals to shop now

From Net-a-Porter to Reformation, here are the deals we’d recommend

Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone, Valeza Bakolli, Natalie Hughes
last updated
The Black Friday fashion deals 2023 have all landed, and it's the best time of the year to shop for all your wardrobe staples as well as some trend-led pieces to update your look for the season (though we always try to choose items that won't go out of style).

All our favourite designer and high street stores have launched their sales, and the discounts are even better than last year, starting at a minimum of 20% off and going all the way up to 50% off.

While we love to shop, we are mindful to not get caught up in the Black Friday frenzy and only shop for items we know we'll wear again and again, and that are made to last. Every product below comes recommended by our fashion editors, who either already own said items or would genuinely buy or recommend them, whether that's a high street camel coat or a designer handbag.

We'll be updating our fashion deals throughout the week, so be sure to check back in real time.

Best Black Friday fashion sales today

Before scrolling through our live deals, here are all the best Black Friday fashion sales below...

Net-A-PorterUp to 50% off

MATCHES30% off selected items

SKIMSUp to 50% off 

Whistles20% off everything

Zara40% off selected items

JigsawUp to 50% off

H&M20% off everything

Reformation25% off everything

Harvey Nichols30% off selected items

Missomaup to 40% off sitewide

Top deal picks from the Marie Claire fashion editors

Cut-out long dress,

Cut-out long dress, was £78, now £38 | Skims 

It's a great time to take advantage of the Black Friday sales to shop for summer essentials. Penny Goldstone, Digital Fashion Editor says of the piece: "A buttery-soft, stretchy dress that is surprisingly flattering, and that I wear all summer long."

Chloe Rubie leather Mary Jane ballet flats,

Chloe Rubie leather Mary Jane ballet flats, was £550, now £385 | Net-a-Porter

It's no secret that we're huge fans of Mary Jane flats, and this supple leather style from Chloe is currently 30% off at Net-a-Porter.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan, was £198, now £148.50 | Reformation

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan, was £198, now £148.50 | Reformation

You basically can't go wrong with a red cashmere cardigan come Christmas - especially when it's currently 25% off at Reformation.

LIVE: Latest Updates

