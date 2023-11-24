Live
Here are all the editor-approved Black Friday fashion deals to shop now
From Net-a-Porter to Reformation, here are the deals we’d recommend
QUICK MENU
The Black Friday fashion deals 2023 have all landed, and it's the best time of the year to shop for all your wardrobe staples as well as some trend-led pieces to update your look for the season (though we always try to choose items that won't go out of style).
All our favourite designer and high street stores have launched their sales, and the discounts are even better than last year, starting at a minimum of 20% off and going all the way up to 50% off.
While we love to shop, we are mindful to not get caught up in the Black Friday frenzy and only shop for items we know we'll wear again and again, and that are made to last. Every product below comes recommended by our fashion editors, who either already own said items or would genuinely buy or recommend them, whether that's a high street camel coat or a designer handbag.
Don't forget to check out our Black Friday deals and beauty deals pages too!
We'll be updating our fashion deals throughout the week, so be sure to check back in real time.
Best Black Friday fashion sales today
Before scrolling through our live deals, here are all the best Black Friday fashion sales below...
Net-A-Porter: Up to 50% off
MATCHES: 30% off selected items
SKIMS: Up to 50% off
Whistles: 20% off everything
Zara: 40% off selected items
Jigsaw: Up to 50% off
H&M: 20% off everything
Reformation: 25% off everything
Harvey Nichols: 30% off selected items
Missoma: up to 40% off sitewide
Top deal picks from the Marie Claire fashion editors
Cut-out long dress,
was £78, now £38 | Skims
It's a great time to take advantage of the Black Friday sales to shop for summer essentials. Penny Goldstone, Digital Fashion Editor says of the piece: "A buttery-soft, stretchy dress that is surprisingly flattering, and that I wear all summer long."
Chloe Rubie leather Mary Jane ballet flats,
was £550, now £385 | Net-a-Porter
It's no secret that we're huge fans of Mary Jane flats, and this supple leather style from Chloe is currently 30% off at Net-a-Porter.
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan, was £198, now £148.50 | Reformation
You basically can't go wrong with a red cashmere cardigan come Christmas - especially when it's currently 25% off at Reformation.