Whenever I'm hungover, I fantasise about opening a flap at the top of my skull so I can lift out my brain and rinse it under cool water. I just feel like that sensation would hit just right. So when I received an email from Rituals alerting me to its new Brain Massage at the recently opened Mind Oasis on Oxford Street, I was quick to book in. If I couldn't literally wash my brain clean, this felt like the next best thing for de-stressing.

The Mind Oasis is pitched as a first-of-its-kind wellness space—think futuristic spa, but instead of hands-on therapists, the work is done by slick, science-led technology to aid in relaxation and mental reset. The Brain Massage is one of its signature treatments.

“We partnered with neuroscientists and sensory designers whose insights helped us craft experiences like the Brain Massage, which doesn't just feel good—it actually helps reset your nervous system," explains Couro Seck, Head of Concept, Mind Oasis by Rituals.

(Image credit: Rituals)

What is a Brain Massage?

Contrary to what you might initially think, this is not a head massage. It's a completely touch-free treatment designed to help you unwind and leave your stress on the busy streets of London. The Brain Massage uses a combination of breathwork, light therapy and haptic vibration, all from the comfort of a zero-gravity chair, cocooned in its very own pod. The treatment aims to shift your brainwaves into a calmer frequency and you into a meditative and relaxed state.

Here's a quick science lesson: your brain produces five different types of brainwaves. Gamma, which are the fastest and occur when you're hyper aware and focused; Beta waves are when you're alert, but can skew you towards stress and anxiety; Alpha are your relaxed brainwaves; Theta are associated with deep relaxation and a light, dreamy state; and, finally, your Delta waves that occur when you are in a deep, dreamless sleep. "The Brain Massage helps guide your mind into the Theta state," says Seck. "The frequency between wakefulness and sleep. Typically reached only as you drift off or begin to awaken, Theta is where the mind naturally repairs and restores itself.”

You can go for a 35 or 55-minute treatment, depending on how much time you have on your hands. You can also go as often as you want. “There’s no specific recommendation for how often someone should have a treatment," says Seck. "It’s entirely based on what feels right for each individual and when they need a moment of relaxation." She says that customers have told her that just 30 minutes of the Brain Massage feels like two hours of sleep.

What happens during a Brain Massage?

I was guided into my pod by a lovely, smooth-talking Mind Oasis staff member who had me sit in the ergonomic chair and told me to adjust the headpiece to my comfort level, while also ensuring the speakers were in the perfect position—audio plays a big part in the treatment. I was then covered in a blanket and left alone to start. The lights dimmed, and above me was a digital screen that guided me through a breathwork exercise. This only lasted a couple of minutes, but it's a helpful way of getting you into the right headspace. From then on, you're encouraged to close your eyes, although if you prefer to keep them open, the screen displays a starry night sky and the pods' lighting changes colour throughout. I'd recommend closing your eyes, though, as it helped me switch off from my surroundings. Rituals has partnered with Elusis, a "neuroacoustic technology that helps people find calm and clarity in an overstimulated world", to develop two different sound experiences. I opted for the sounds of the rainforest. The music works in tandem with the rhythmic vibrations of the chair to put you into a deep and relaxed state.

My honest thought on the Brain Massage

I am notoriously terrible at all kinds of meditation. I can't do the apps, I hate that quiet moment during a yoga class when you're meant to just lie there and be at rest and guided meditation classes are just an opportunity for me to run through my mental to-do list over and over again. The idea of being alone with my thoughts for 35 minutes wasn't the most thrilling, I'll be honest. I fully expected my mind to wander. However, within moments of shutting my eyes, I succumbed to the sounds and the soft shudder of the bed, and I found myself in a funny place between sleep and awake. Once the treatment was over, I felt incredibly at ease, like I'd just had a really great, perfectly timed power nap. Later, I had one hell of a journey home, where everything that could have gone wrong did. Typically, I'd get cross, but I glided through it, unbothered. I genuinely think my approach was courtesy of the Brain Massage.

I am a mother of two and a product of the world that I live in, so stress is a constant in my life. The idea that I can carve out just over half an hour to truly switch off was my true takeaway from the treatment. And what makes it even better? The accessible price point, which in the world of wellness is not something that we get to report on very often. I will most certainly be back.

To book in for the Brain Massage, visit Mind Oasis by Rituals. Prices start from £34 for 35 minutes.