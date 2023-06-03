There's one thing you should never ask a flight attendant

From the hotel room key slot hack to why you should always travel with an extension lead (trust us, you'll never look back), there are so many ways to make your getaway that bit easier.

But before you get check into one of the most Instagrammable Airbnbs and whack on your favourite swimwear, you'll be hopping on board and travelling above the clouds towards your chosen destination. You're probably already clued up on what you should and shouldn't do when it comes to flying - why you should always book an early morning flight, never drink water on the plane, and definitely don't do this if you want to get upgraded.

And there's one more rule for anyone who's about to jet off - don't ask the cabin crew to move another passenger so that you can sit with the people you're travelling with, according to FlyerTalk.

Flight attendant Sarah Steegar told The Sun: "I know it’s no fun to travel separated, but I have no real authority to make people move - unless talking about special need passengers like young children, the elderly or passengers with disabilities.

"If you’re asking me [to move people for you], it means you saw that the seat map was full, didn’t try [to swap seats at] the gate (where it should be handled) and/or the agents have already said they couldn’t do anything.

"If it was easy it would have been done already, right? Agents often pass this buck to us, and we simply have nowhere else to pass it. I have little power here, but you’re standing there looking so unhappy that it’s hard to say no."

Instead, Sarah advises that you ask your fellow passengers yourself if you really want to switch seats, or try to organise it with at the check-in desk beforehand.

Other questions that can be frustrating for flight attendants include asking to sit in empty first class seats and requests for an announcement to be let off first.

So, now you know!