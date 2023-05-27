You should never drink this on a plane, according to a flight attendant
Who knew?!
You've booked your summer holiday, found the most Instagrammable Airbnb and all you've got left to do is hop on board and actually get there.
You've packed your best floral dresses, your inflight skincare routine is ready to go and you're aiming to step off the plane with a lovely hydrated glow.
So it's important that you drink plenty of water whilst cruising above the clouds. Right?
Well, you might want to think again the next time you ask the air stewards for a cup of H20. According to one insider, staff working on flights completely avoid drinking water, coffee and tea for one very understandable reason.
An attendant told Business Insider: "Flight attendants will not drink hot water on the plane. They will not drink plain coffee, and they will not drink plain tea."
But why?
According to their report, which was published in 2019, one in every eight planes fails agency standards for water safety.
The Association of Flight Attendants CWA said: "Water onboard is regulated under the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure safe drinking water on the aircraft.
"The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA pushed for this regulation over 15 years ago. The regulation gives broad discretion to airlines on how often they must test the water and flush the tanks.
"AFA does not believe this regulation goes far enough or is sufficiently enforced."
Furthermore, a 2013 study found bacteria in a 'high percentage' of water served on planes.
Lovely.
So in future, it's probably best to buy your coffee in the airport before boarding rather than waiting until you're on the plane.
Oh, and make sure your own reusable water bottle is topped up before take off.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Wellness holiday, but make it ultra-luxe: inside The Ritz-Carlton, Maldives Fari Islands
… think spiritual approach to wellness set to a backdrop of a spa, pristine beaches, azure waters, with sustainability at the core. Hello paradise…
By Lisa Oxenham
-
Tobago: a little slice of heaven for all you soul-searching, solo travellers out there
By Niamh McCollum
-
How to have a royally-good weekend in Windsor
By Marie Claire
-
This is the one drink that flight attendants don't like serving during a flight
Who knew?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A flight attendant has shared her secret to falling asleep on a plane
Genius.
By Frederica Palmer
-
Why do flight attendants ask you to keep your blinds open during take off and landing?
Interesting...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why you should never post about your holiday while on the trip, according to a flight attendant
Ever thought of this?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
From Oslo to Everest - these are the most popular travel-inspired baby names right now
Jet setter parents - these are for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A flight attendant reveals why you should turn down meals on long haul trips
Interesting...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Nervous flyer? This is actually the safest seat on the plane according to experts
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kandima - the stunning Maldives resort that puts fun at the heart of everything
If you’re planning a trip with friends or family, this one's for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde