Jet Lag Is The *Worst* (Especially For Skin)—Here's How To Navigate It According To A Skin Expert

I'm from London, but I spend half the year travelling across oceans, predominantly to far-flung parts of the world, such as Australia and New Zealand. So you'd think I'd have my long-haul skin situ sorted by now, especially because I'm a beauty editor. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. I might have nailed how to pack light and know which plane seat I get the best sleep, but when it comes to my in-flight skincare, I've not yet mastered it. Add jet lag into the situation, and it's a bit of a mess.

Luckily, I've been tasked with finding out how long-haul flights, time differences, and all things travel affect our skin. I decided to sit down with my friend, Dr Christine Hall, a skin expert, who's worked as both an aesthetic doctor (at the esteemed Taktouk Clinic) and an A&E doctor for many years now. Here, she tells me what I (and by extension, you) should be doing to avoid the perils of jet lag. Happy boarding.

What exactly does jet lag do to your skin?

While most of us understand that flying long distances isn't exactly the most beneficial thing for our skin, we may underestimate just how detrimental it can be. Dr Hall explains that jet lag "goes beyond the usual dehydration and puffiness most people notice," and this is largely because of how much it offsets our usual routine.

"Something that people might not know is that our skin’s repair cycle and production of natural lipids, which are essential for maintaining the skin's barrier and locking in moisture, follow a circadian rhythm," Christine begins. "When you cross multiple time zones, this rhythm is disrupted and you are sleep-deprived, meaning your skin can’t produce these protective lipids at the right times."

This confusion and lack of rest result in skin being far more vulnerable to things like dryness and irritation, she notes. "Skin cell turnover slows, and DNA repair processes also become less efficient during this internal clock misalignment." This can lead to skin becoming more susceptible to damage from UV rays (which, BTW, are a very real risk while flying) and environmental pollutants, both of which are rather perilous for skin, notably in terms of ageing. "The increased stress hormone cortisol and exposure to low humidity and cabin air contaminants only amplify this effect," the doctor adds.

What about how jet lag impacts your overall wellness internally, beyond just the skin?

Like the skin, our bodies are most at risk of totally losing grip of their regular routines, particularly when it comes to sleep and things like meal times. "Internally, jet lag is a form of systemic circadian disruption, where the internal clocks in different organs fall out of sync with one another." This can "make your liver’s metabolic processes misalign with your digestive or neurological rhythms, which is why people often experience bloating, fatigue and brain fog."

Dr Hall also notes that jet lag can also impair mitochondrial function, which is the energy generator within your cells. This leads to "a kind of fatigue that feels much deeper than simple tiredness."

Oh, and when it comes to the immune system? That's often in trouble, too. "Their blunted response after jet lag can potentially make you more prone to infections or delayed recovery from illness."

In-flight

It's important to take proactive steps while on your journey if you want to reduce the effects of jet lag on the body and skin. Remember: prevention is so often far better than treatment with most things.

Dr Hall does point out, however, that while in-flight rituals are "definitely valuable," they come with limitations: "They don’t completely prevent the biological disruptions caused by crossing multiple time zones. "

For your body's internal wellness, it's worth adjusting when you eat (and of course, when you sleep), even if it feels a bit of a faff. You can do this with the help of the app Timeshifter. You input your outbound and inbound flight numbers, and it works it all out for you. "Aligning your meal times with your destination’s time zone before you even land acts as a cue for your metabolism, helping reduce the inflammatory responses linked to travel." As well as aiding in overall wellness, she notes this can also "have a surprisingly positive effect on your skin, which is highly sensitive to systemic inflammation and digestive health." We all know that gut and skin health are linked, so taking this step can be beneficial on so many levels.

While I always recommend wearing compression socks to avoid fluid retention around the ankles and enhance circulation (this is one of the only things I am good at remembering on flights), it's also worth ensuring you're moving around to help with these things, too. This, surprisingly, also aids in skin health "by reducing fluid retention and promoting detoxification."

Skin-wise, get into the habit of finding a good routine while onboard. It's tempting to just let it all fly out the window (I know, trust me), but taking make-up off immediately, cleansing effectively and wearing SPF are all essential steps for skin health and protection while flying. It's also helpful to complete your skincare routine several times throughout a long journey, and at the exact times you typically do, according to your destination's time zone. Of course, using nourishing facial mists, hydrating serums and barrier-supporting balms on board are also incredibly beneficial. And if a sheet mask makes its way into your carry-on? I'm all for it, TBH.

Post-flight

The days following your flight are essential when jet lag properly kicks in. For overall wellness, it's all about how you manage your rest. "It’s essential to prioritise quality sleep aligned with your new time zone," says Dr Hall. "Sleep is when your body repairs itself at the cellular level, including your skin. Creating a calm, dark environment and avoiding blue light in the evenings helps support this critical recovery phase." I found taking Diome's Rested supplements—a natural sleep aid—after my last long-haul flight, helped me get back into the swing of my new time zone.

Hydrating, of course, is another key factor. And that means "not just drinking water but also replenishing electrolytes lost during the flight." My go-to is ARTAH's Cellular Hydration, which boosts the body's hydration levels and ability to recover, and tastes delicious too.

In terms of other lifestyle tips, Dr Hall recommends avoiding caffeine and alcohol during the flight and the days following it (largely due to sleep quality), setting an alarm always, to prevent oversleeping when at your destination, and exposing yourself to daylight to help your body adjust.

For skin, she suggests taking a supplement like Advanced Nutrition Programme's Skin Ultimate, and using the days when jet lag may strike to focus on a routine that calms irritation and replenishes moisture.

"I would recommend using gentle, fragrance-free creams rich in ceramides and hyaluronic acid to repair the skin barrier and lock in hydration. Adding in calming ingredients like centella asiatica can also soothe inflammation that often flares after long flights. Antioxidant serums containing vitamin C or niacinamide remain important but are best layered after you’ve restored your skin’s moisture balance."

Most importantly, remember that some level of jet lag is usually inevitable. Give it a week or so, and go gentle until you feel better.