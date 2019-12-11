The most Instagrammable Airbnbs will give you serious travel inspo

Dreamy.

The most Instagrammable Airbnbs are beautiful, cosy and unusual – and they also happen to be in some of the most exotic and exciting locations in the world.

January is just around the corner, so surprise surprise been Googling ‘cheap five star holidays‘ and trying to work out how to double holiday allowance (it’s actually possible). The weather isn’t great and the summer feels like years away. So why not book a flight and leave the office behind for a week?

But if you’re not sure where you want to go, use the most Instagrammable Airbnbs as inspiration for your next getaway.

Trust us – you’re going to want to book them all.

The most Instagrammable Airbnbs

Let’s take a look…

10. The Triangle Siargao, Philippines

With almost 46,000 likes, this dreamy triangle cabin in the Philippines comes in at number 10.

9. Apartment in Perledo, Lake Como, Italy

With a stunning view like that, it’s not surprising that this snap of Lake Como made the top ten.

8. Villa with Private Dock in Piano di Sorrento, Italy

Fancy a private dock (and pool) on the beautiful Amalfi Coast? Sorted.

7. Apartment in Trastevere, Rome, Italy

This apartment has been verified and approved by Airbnb after an in-person quality inspection – and it’s just £65 a night.

6. The Boat House New South Wales, Australia

It’s secluded, surrounded by sparkling water and underneath the glorious sunshine. Need any more convincing? Didn’t think so.

5. La Maison, Marrakech, Morrocco

Marrakech is on everyone’s bucket list, and this cosy riad is the perfect place to stay.

4. Joshua Tree Campover Cabin, California

Unparalleled views of the Mojave Desert and an outdoor shower? We’re sold.

3. Willow Treehouse, New York

This gorgeous treehouse is the perfect escape.

2. Casa Gea, Ravello Italy

Want to feel like actual royalty? This is the place for you.

1. LUC 22 Boutique Alpine Retreat, Queenstown, New Zealand

How could you not fall in love with this view from the bathtub? All you need to do is add some bubbles.

One of our favourites…

We only have one word for this one: dreamy.

Which of these properties would you most like to stay at?