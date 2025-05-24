Easy Escapes: Why Everyone’s Talking About this Quietly Luxe Cretean Retreat

When it comes to Mediterranean getaways that promise good food, good weather, good people, and great scenery, Greece is hard to rival. But with seemingly endless island options that cater to all tastes, it’s hard to know where to start.

Sometimes overlooked in favour of the smaller islands, Crete, Greece’s largest island, has a huge amount to offer for a wide range of travellers: from remnants of legendary civilisations to beautiful beaches, partnered with a rich gastronomic culture. The island is an authentic taste of the best of the Med. Tucked into the North-Eastern coast sits Phaea Blue Palace, a true Cretan treasure—here’s why it should be on your 2025 travel list.

The Location

Three miles from Elounda, a lazy, low-key seaside resort with a tiny fishing port and cobbled streets of local shops, nestled into a sheltered bay overlooking the island of Spinalonga—the leper colony that was made famous by Victoria Hislop’s award-winning novel, The Island—you’ll find Phaea Blue Palace. The property has recently transformed from a sprawling resort, once belonging to The Rosewood, to a smaller boutique hotel. The large wooden doors of which are thrown open just for you, as if you were entering your very own Cretan estate. An incredibly chic one, mind. This sets the tone of authenticity that awaits, and is embedded in every aspect of Phaea Blue.

The Accomodation

Stepping into the world of Phaea Blue, you’re greeted with huge vaulted ceilings in a lobby that, despite its grandeur in design, has such a relaxed feel to it—you’ll find yourself plopping onto the soft linen sofas before you know it.

It’s that ethos that has been applied to the 47 suites and bungalows that have all been overhauled, too. Each room and suite comprises spacious and sleek living spaces in cream-toned colour schemes, and blond parquet flooring—the ideal calming palette to best enjoy the bright blues of the surrounding landscape. I don’t know about you, but bathrooms and how they look are top of the priority list when it comes to a luxe getaway. Thankfully, the bathrooms here have been afforded the same attention as the bedrooms: these glorious spaces are covered in marble floors, have ginormous free-standing bath tubs, separate rain shower cubicles and are filled with deliciously fragrant organic toiletries.

The accommodation ranges from deluxe rooms to suites, many of which host private heated pools on terraces overlooking the nearby bay and Spinalonga—these are the ones you’ll want to plump for—as well as a large private residence, Phaea blue Villa. The three-bedroom villa is expansive (both indoors and outdoors) with lofty open-plan living that is echoed across all of the hotel’s suites, and a large heated pool with unobstructed views over the bay. The villa comes with a dedicated butler ensuring all of your holiday wishes are possible while you sit back and enjoy your surroundings. The option for those wanting to push the boat out that little bit further.

While much of the accommodation benefits from neighbouring sea views, several suites have garden or distant sea views, but there is still plenty to enjoy, including split-level living, heated pools, and spacious stone terraces.

The Facilities

Immediately off from the impressive lobby (which also hosts an inviting long bar and cosy corners to bed into), is a terrace that leads to an heated pool surrounded by day chic beds with a beautiful view overlooking the bay. This area is the hub for the hotel, and with various seating options around it, from sprawling sofas to day beds. It’s where you will want to spend alot of your time.

When it comes to dining options, every offering is certified delicious and not only uses predominantly local products and also local techniques, but is a real celebration of Cretan gastronomy.

Start your day with breakfast at Anthos where you can grab a plate of watermelon, feta and honey (as well as local Cretan cheese, pastries and plenty of healthy options) and enjoy it on the restaurant’s terrace overlooking views of the sea and a glimpse of the pool below. In the evening, Anthos—recently awarded the Global Winner for ‘Greek Cuisine’ at the prestigious World Luxury Restaurant Awards—becomes the main restaurant of the hotel. There is an emphasis on Greek cuisine throughout Phaea Palace and Anthos provides an elevated offering of mezzo-style sharing plates from traditional "Antikristo,"melt-in-your-muth lamb roasted on an open fire to moreish crispy potatoes (we immediately ordered another bowl after we devoured the first in minutes) and creamy rice so flavourful it will have you thinking of it long after you have retreated back to your room.

Down by the beach lies The Blood Door, which was once a fisherman’s house and is now Phaea Blue’s local taverna. Like something out of a Greek romance, the checkered blue and white tablecloths overlook the sparkling bay and grant patrons a great view of Spinalonga (before she disappears into the dark as the sun goes down). The food is as traditional as the setting, with dips and breads galore to share family style, but the real star of the show is the salt-baked sea bass that is feathery light, buttery and a total delight.

As well as the two main restaurants, there is a dessert lounge above the lobby which provides an array of Cretan sweets (dutifully paired with aperitifs should you indulge in that of course), and the Phaea Farmers Feast Pop-Up. Celebrating the farm-to-table ethos as well as Cretan cooking methods passed down through generations, the pop-up experience takes place in the hotel’s neighbouring organic garden. As pretty as you could possibly imagine (your Instagram page certainly thinks so), expect fresh product direct from the ground in front of you, and tender meat cooked directly in the soil to honour age-old traditions.

Don't Miss

The library lobby is stacked full of design-led coffee table books documenting not only Greek culture and arts but fashion and the wider zeitgeist. And while you’re there, pop into the hotel shop that flows effortlessly from the lobby and invites you in with soft linens and washed out cottons from Zeus and Dione as well as jewellery and homeware pieces.