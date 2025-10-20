It's a simple fact of life that no one does wellbeing quite like the Danes. They've gifted us a myriad of cosy rituals that are so perfect for shorter days, we're considering quitting our jobs just to make sure we have time for them all (joking, but still).

Denmark is consistently ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world, coming second in The University of Oxford's 2025 World Happiness Report, despite being plunged into darkness for much of the year. While many of us in the UK can feel anxious about the nights drawing in, the Danes lean into this season. Averaging just six hours of light per day in winter, there's plenty of scope for hunkering down at home.

And there's certainly something to be said for embracing a slower pace of life at this time of year: take your cues from Mother Nature. The leaves are falling, ready for growth to slow, while animals are nesting and hibernating all around.

In fact, research shows that there are both biological and physical benefits to slowing down at this time of year. This study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism) shows that we do indeed need more sleep in winter, as levels of melatonin (the sleepy hormone) rise in response to the darker days, while other studies (like this one, from the journal Nutrients) reveal the link between energy levels and sunlight - so you're not imagining feeling less inclined to get up and go, right now.

The reality, however, is that we can't all hibernate from now until May, but we can bring a little extra cosiness into our everyday lives by adopting a Nordic mindset. From hygge to hyggekrog (translated as 'little corner'), we're yet to come across a Nordic wellbeing trend we're not fully on board with, and autumn is the perfect season to start practising some cosy self-care, in our opinion.

Here, we've rounded up our favourite hygge-inspired wellbeing lifestyle trends to try this season.

The Danish are masters of cosy autumnal wellbeing - here are our favourite trends to boost calm and wellness this season

What is the Danish hygge lifestyle trend?

The Danish concept of hygge (pronounced hoo-guh) has been popularised over recent years, with the hashtags #hygge and #hyggerituals garnering thousands of views on social media, replete with gorgeous imagery of rain-soaked windows, steaming hot drinks and snuggly blankets.

The hygge lifestyle trend is the embodiment - and literal translation of - cosiness. While there's no set formula, the practice encompasses soft lighting, comforting spaces, warmth, connection and nature. Think creating a calming nook, decked with your favourite blankets, candles and a book, and you've got the idea.

"When the nights start to draw in, often our first instinct is to fight the darkness," says life coach Karen Whybrow. "But the Danish soften into it and call it hygge, the art of comfort, cosiness and quiet connection. A hygge-style wellbeing practice helps calm the nervous system and reminds the body it’s safe to slow down - a ritual that creates a pause between the doing and the being."

While the rituals are uniquely personal, there are a few traditional practices that can serve as a starting point for you to make your own.

1. Soft lighting

No big light people, here; hygge lighting is all about those softly lit corners.

"Think soft, golden light," advises psychotherapist Kamalyn Kaur. "Try lamps with warm bulbs, candles, and fairy lights. Low, warm lighting signals safety to the nervous system and helps the body produce melatonin, promoting rest and emotional regulation."

2. Create a cosy corner

There's even a Danish word for cosy corner: "hyggekrog." The idea here is to create a welcoming, cocooning space where you can escape the real world for a moment (or three).

"A hyggekrog is a small, dedicated space with a blanket, pillow, and book or journal," says Kaur. "It creates a sensory 'anchor' for calm - a physical cue to slow down and shift from doing to being."

3. Hot drink rituals

Name a more calming ritual than a mindful moment brewing a hot drink - we'll wait.

"Mindful rituals like the hot drink practice activate parasympathetic responses (rest/digest) and soothe busy, anxious minds," notes Kaur. "The key is ritual: preparing it slowly, noticing warmth, scent, and taste. Make your favourite drink - tea, chai, cacao, or even a spiced coffee - and enjoy."

4. Connecting with nature

Surrounding ourselves with nature is calming at any time of year, but there's something about a crisp autumn walk that gives us all the feels.

"Exposure to fresh air and natural light improves mood, reduces cortisol, and restores mental clarity," advises Kaur. "Try some crisp walks, forest bathing, or just sitting outside with a blanket."

5. Sink into textural comfort

In other words, make that snuggly throw your entire personality.

"The use of soft blankets is integral to the hygge wellbeing trend," notes psychotherapist Karen Hartley. "The weight of a heavy blanket provides a soothing, hug-like sensation that can lower the heart rate and reduce cortisol levels. It’s a simple way to provide comfort, making me feel protected and contained. It’s a form of sensory soothing that is both primal and profoundly effective."

6. Create moments of connection

While hygge lifestyle trends are largely solitary, it's interesting to note that acts of social connection are also highly valued.

"The act of community combats the isolation that can creep in during the darker months and reinforces social bonds," shares Hartley. "Small, low-pressure gatherings focused on shared comfort and conversation foster a sense of belonging and mutual support."

7. Eat the season

"What could be cosiere than wrapping up warm and visiting a local farmers market for your seasonal fruit and vegetables to prepare some delicious nutrient dense meals for the week ahead," suggests women's health nutritionist Amie Parry-Jones. "Acknowledging the changing seasons and adapting the food you eat can also help create variation in the diet. This makes our gut bacteria more diverse and ensures a broader intake of the nutrients we need to stay healthy.

"The heartier meals associated with autumn and winter months can pack a real punch nutritionally: bone broth is typically associated with cosy winter foods – soups, stews, pies, risottos. It is a great source of collagen, amino acids, vitamins and minerals which makes it good for the immune system, skin, joints and gut health. Root vegetables also tend to be eaten more in winter, offering lots of nutritional benefits including fibre for digestive health."

What are the benefits of the hygge lifestyle trend?

As you'll have gleaned, there are so many benefits to hygge. A wonderful antidote to the stresses and strains of modern life, it allows us to lean into mindful moments of calm, helping to regulate our nervous system and restore precious energy.

1. It helps ease stress and anxiety

"The soft lighting, comforting textures, and warm drinks associated with hygge activate the parasympathetic nervous system - our body’s "rest and digest" mode," says Hartley. "It acts as a buffer against stress and anxiety, counteracting the "fight or flight" stress response, lowering cortisol levels, slowing a racing heart, and easing tension."

2. It's mindful

Working with all our senses is also a powerful mindfulness technique, helping us to root ourselves in the present moment. "Hygge helps anchor you in the present, pulling you away from ruminating on the past or worrying about the future - a key driver of anxiety and depression," notes Hartley.

3. It boosts happiness and resilience

"Strong social bonds are one of the most significant predictors of long-term happiness and resilience," notes Hartley. "Loneliness, on the other hand, is a major risk factor for both mental and physical decline. Hygge creates the perfect conditions for oxytocin (the "bonding hormone") to flow, deepening social connection and counteracting loneliness."

4. It helps us to reframe rest

"The Nordic approach to wellbeing teaches us that rest is not laziness," shares Whybrow. "It’s essential: their winters are long and dark, yet they thrive because they make beauty from simplicity. It's a way of reminding ourselves that everything in nature rests before it blooms again."

Who is a hygge lifestyle suitable for?

One of the best things about the trend is that it's accessible to everyone, and you're free to make it your own. That said, Kaur advises there are a few people who may particularly benefit from a hygge wellbeing practice:

Anyone experiencing burnout, anxiety, or emotional fatigue.

High-achievers and perfectionists who struggle to slow down.

Those who feel disconnected from joy or presence.

Anyone seeking to balance ambition and busyness with gentleness.

Those who take time to adjust to the shorter days and longer nights

Shop MC UK's go-to wellbeing essentials now:

