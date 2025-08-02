Easy Escapes: Milan's Hidden Luxury—From Lake Como Day Trips to Aperitivo Hours at Hilton

The Hilton Milan hotel stands out from the crowd thanks to its convenient location. It's just a short stroll away from Milan Central railway station and has easy transport links from the airport. This classic Hilton hotel is ideally placed for exploring the city and offers guests a relaxing bolthole to return to after a day of sightseeing.

Shopping should be high on your agenda in Italy's fashion capital, with endless boutiques, luxury designer department stores, and more affordable markets selling local crafts on your doorstep. Being in Porta Nuova means you're close to famous shopping districts like the Quadrilatero della Moda, which is known for luxury fashion houses.

Thanks to its close proximity to Milan's central station, the Hilton Milan is also a great starting point for day trips. Lake Como is just under an hour away by train—ideal for a stylish day trip between aperitivos.

ROOMS

(Image credit: Hilton Milan)

With 320 contemporary guest rooms—ranging from smart singles to spacious family suites—Hilton Milan caters to every kind of traveller, including solo explorers and those with pets in tow.

The interiors favour a sleek, understated design with a muted palette and finish. Plus plush, comfy beds for a restful night's sleep after exploring the city.

FOOD & DRINKS

(Image credit: Hilton Milan)

There are two restaurants to choose from at Hilton Milan—the most casual Pacific Milano Restaurant and the hotel's star restaurant, CotoliAMO, which serves Milanese cuisine.

The menu features dishes like carpaccio, breaded veal, and, of course, risotto. In addition to using local ingredients and championing seasonal produce, CotoliAMO shows its commitment to sustainability in the finer details.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to the bar, Hilton Milan takes its spritz offering seriously, with an impressive list of options and some fresh takes on the classic Italian drink using a variety of Italian spirits and seasonal fruits. There are also happy hour offers to take advantage of during your stay.

ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Hilton Milan)

One of the main plus points of this city centre hotel is its central location. As well as being easy to reach once you arrive in Milan, there are plenty of attractions to explore on foot.

La Scala, a historic opera house that's seen some of the world's greatest opera singers grace its stage, is a half an hour walk away (or 15-minute taxi—traffic tends to be heavy in the city) and a must-visit for classical music fans or culture buffs. As well as housing some incredible talent, the building is a spectacle designed by famous neoclassical architect Giuseppe Piermarini and can accommodate up to 2309 spectators.

You're well-placed for sightseeing at the Hilton Milan. Duomo Cathedral and the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, home of Da Vinci's The Last Supper, are also within easy reach, while Milan Cathedral is just under two miles away. The hotel's staff welcomes queries and offers sightseeing tours around the city to help you plan your stay.

While there's no pool, guests can enjoy round-the-clock access to the well-equipped fitness centre—ideal for staying energised during your city break.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at the Hilton Milan start at £192 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: Via Luigi Galvani, 12, 20124 Milano MI, Italy

Phone: +39 02 69831