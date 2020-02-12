A Friends-themed brunch is coming to the UK and we’re already there

If, like 99% of the population, you’re a big Friends fan you probably know about the Friends cafe, that there was an issue with the Friends theme tune when the show started and the glorious news that Matthew Perry recently joined Instagram.

You probably know at least one quote from every episode, how Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc felt about their most famous storyline, and the one thing most people never noticed about Chandler Bing.

And if that’s the case, you’ll be thrilled to hear that a Friends brunch is coming to the UK and could we BE any more excited?!

An immersive themed boozy breakfast will be heading to a number of cities and you’ll be able to enjoy high tea with sandwiches, cakes and scones. Delicious.

A ticket will set you back £35, or £25 for a child, and if you want to add bubbles it’s an additional £25 – or, if you prefer gin, wine, beer or vodka it’s £20 extra.

What makes it a fantastic day out for fans is the fact that you’re encouraged to wear your best Friends fancy dress while watching episodes of everyone’s favourite sitcom on projector screens for a full 90 minutes.

There’s also a quiz and charades for those who like to get as competitive as Monica.

Locations include Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham although exact details are remaining a mystery for the moment.

The website reads: ‘A Friends themed brunch is coming to a Central Location near you and your ‘FRIENDS’ are invited to relive the nostalgia of your favourite episodes. You can now join us in The One Where They All Went For Brunch.

‘Don’t worry there won’t be any of Rachel’s shepherd pie trifle on offer, but maybe a few moist-maker sandwiches of Ross’s, just make sure you put your name on them. If anyone spots Joey remember he doesn’t share food.

‘Who will be the Monica to your Rachel? The Joey to your Chandler? The 4th wife to Ross?’

The sessions run throughout March and April 2020, but tickets will obviously sell out very quickly so if you want to get your hands on some you better be quick.

Happy brunching!