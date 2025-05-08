It's May, the sun is trying to shine, and everyone is looking for things to do. And given that there are two bank holidays to fill, we're all keeping tabs on what's happening in the world of arts and culture, food and drink, and unique experiences. Whether you're looking for creative chaos at the Brighton Fringe Festival, wholesome walks along Ireland's best trails, or a day of indulgence at a London food market, here's every event and experience you need to know about this month. Get ready to eat, drink, drama and workshop your way through May.

Things to do this May

Art

Stories – Brought to Life exhibition at MediaCity, Manchester

(Image credit: Audrey Hepburn by Cecil Beaton, Condé Nast (with thanks to the Estate of Audrey Hepburn) via The National Portrait Gallery)

This immersive exhibition from The National Portrait Gallery and FRAMELESS Creative offers visitors the chance to throw themselves into the stories of some of the world's most famous faces, from royalty and cultural icons to national heroes. A fusion of art, technology and storytelling, it's a digital gallery showcase featuring the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Audrey Hepburn, Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai and Oscar Wilde.

WHEN AND WHERE: 2 May – 31 August 2025 at MediaCity, Salford Quays, Manchester. Tickets and more info here.

Food

Southbank Centre food market

(Image credit: Between the Bridges, Luke Dyson)

Summer is coming, and what better way to spend the sunny, balmy evenings and weekends than working your way through the food trucks and drink spots on the South Bank. From now until late September, wander through the gorgeously summery food market and taste the wares from Truffle Burger, Frank!, Homer Lobster and Jimmy's BBQ Club. Wash it all down with cocktails from The Thirsty Farrier during a sunset session, or head to the Queen Elizabeth Hall Roof Garden for a glass of bubbly.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 21 September 2025 at Queen’s Walk Southbank Centre, London. More info here.

Drinks

BAO KTV (karaoke like no other)

(Image credit: BAO)

If you think you've tried every variation of karaoke that the city has to offer, think again. BAO KTV is a singalong like no other - and trust me, I've been to them all. The Taipei room at BAO City, nestled just behind the bustling Taiwanese-inspired restaurant, is a dimly-lit joyous bubble with a wraparound LED TV screen for music videos and lyrics to accompany your performances. And the best part? There are no booking fees for the room - just a minimum spend of £35pp on food and drinks during the two hour slot. Did someone say late May bank holiday...?

WHEN AND WHERE: Monday to Saturday, 12pm - 11pm at BAO City Bloomberg Arcade, London. Additional rooms available across the city. Tickets and more info here.

Crème Brûlée doughnut making experience at Bread Ahead

(Image credit: Bread Ahead)

In celebration of doughnut week (it's a thing, really), Bread Ahead are hosting workshops to create their ever-popular Crème Brûlée doughnut which sells over 4,000 every single day. Spend a cute and romantic hour at the Bread Ahead Doughnut Studio for a hands-on session, learning how to bake, craft and fill the iconic sweet treat. Plus, you can take some home to enjoy with your other half/Hinge date/favourite doughnut-devouring person.

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 - 18 May 2025 at Bread Ahead's Doughnut Studio space, Borough Market, London. Tickets and more info here.

Travel

Enjoy National Walking Month on Ireland's best trails

(Image credit: Lucia Cappiello)

May marks National Walking Month, and if you want incredible scenic walks just a stone's throw away you might consider a trip to Ireland. Beginners can trek the Slieve Bloom Mountains in County Laois, one of the oldest ranges in Europe, which is punctuated with quaint villages and heritage attractions. Those who want more of a challenge can soak up the majestic views on the Comeragh Mountain trails in County Waterford, with breathtaking views of the Coumshingaun Lake.

WHEN AND WHERE: National Walking Month (1st-31st May), with various activations across Ireland's popular trails.

Unique experiences

A24 week at Prince Charles Cinema

Film-lovers, unite. Award-winning studio A24 has been behind some of the biggest movies of the last ten years - from Midsommar to Moonlight - and for one week only, you'll find their classics playing at the iconic Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square. Expect a line-up that includes Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, Past Lives and The Lighthouse, with tickets just £10.

WHEN AND WHERE: 9 - 15 May 2025 at the Prince Charles Cinema, London. Tickets and more info here.

Shows

Brighton Fringe Festival

(Image credit: Brighton Fringe Festival)

The Brighton Fringe Festival is celebrating its 20th birthday this month, and throughout May the seaside city will be hosting over 900 shows. Whether you're interested in dance, theatre, cabaret or comedy, England's biggest arts festival is positively bursting with culture and creativity. Not sure where to start? I'll be heading to Queer as F*ck Cabaret's Fringe debut starring burlesque icons like Lily Snatchdragon and Bettie Bombshell, and rock musical The Angel of Death Will See You Now. For the full line-up, head to the official website.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now - 1 June 2025 at venues across Brighton. Tickets, full line-up and more info here.

Outdoors

Spring Garden restaurant at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

(Image credit: Spring Garden RHS Chelsea Flower Show)

The annual RHS Chelsea Flower show returns later this month, and there's a food offering you won't want to miss. Luxury London caterer AP&Co is collaborating with celebrity chef Skye Gyngell and renowned restaurateur José Pizzaro to create an unmissable culinary experience. Located on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the Spring Garden offers diners the opportunity to enjoy a 'farm-to-fork' menu in chalets situated within a serene perennial haven.