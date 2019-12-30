There’s a Friends cafe in London and could we BE any more excited?!

Friends may have wrapped fifteen years ago (yes, it really has been that long), but the world is still obsessed. We’ve watched every episode approximately ten times and it still never gets old.

And the biggest fans will know absolutely everything there is to know about the show – from the fact that it almost happened without Jennifer Aniston to the issue with the theme tune when it started.

But one thing that every Friends fan has longed to do is pop on down to Central Perk with their pals, right? Order a coffee, relax on the sofa and hope that it’s Gunther’s shift?

Well what if we told you that there’s actually a Friends cafe in London which could make all your dreams come true?

If you’ve always wanted to brunch and watch Friends at the same time, Friends House Cafe in North London is the place to be.

Think your very own Central Perk with a side of poached eggs and a glass of bubbles. The dream.

The cafe plays episodes of the hit sitcom back to back, and there are also some rather tempting deals on at the moment, too.

Friends House Cafe is offering 50% off afternoon tea and Prosecco for two until 31st January, Monday to Sunday 12pm until 4pm, meaning you can enjoy fresh sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and gam and a glass of fizz for just £19.

And if you’re more for brunch, that’s also half price – for £14, the menu includes a full English, to eggs Benedict and chicken wraps with a mimosa to wash it all down.

We’ll be there.