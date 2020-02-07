Friends star Matthew Perry has finally joined Instagram

There has been talk of a Friends reunion for years, and fans are holding out for the original cast to get together on that big orange sofa once more.

While co-creator Marta Kauffman said a Friends reunion would never happen, Brad Pitt hinted that there would be some big Friends news coming in 2020. When asked about bumping into his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, at the Golden Globes last month, the Ad Astra star said: ‘I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. The second most important reunion of her year.’

Jen An has sparked rumours of a reboot, discussing the finer details of Ross and Rachel’s relationship status (probably not what you wanted to hear, to be honest), although David Schwimmer is really not keen (sad).

However, they have had reunions of sorts over the past twelve months. Jen decided to join Instagram and we’ve been treated to several brilliant throwbacks from the cast.

Now, Matthew Perry has joined his fellow Friends stars and downloaded the social media app – and fans are loving it.

Lisa Kudrow shared a cute photo of herself and Matthew from their sitcom days, writing: ‘Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.’

Jen also chipped in, commenting: ‘Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer?’

Courteney Cox added: ‘Yes Matty!!!’

The post has garnered almost two million likes in less than 24 hours, and despite not posting a single thing yet Matthew has already amassed 1.8 million followers.

Could we BE any more excited for Matthew’s first pic?

Let’s hope it’s another throwback…