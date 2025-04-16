Vintage sales, flower festivals and unique brunches - 7 fun and frivolous things to do this bank holiday
The long weekend is almost here. While we're not guaranteed four days of sunshine over the Easter bank holiday, there's enough going on across the UK to ensure you can make the most of the break - regardless of the unpredictable British spring. Whether you want to rummage for vintage fashion finds or meander through endless tulips, there's enough whimsy for everyone from Friday to Monday.
Take a look at 7 fun, free and frivolous things to do this bank holiday weekend, in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Suffolk.
Things to do this Easter weekend - London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Suffolk
London
Hampton Court Tulip Festival
Head over to former royal residence Hampton Court Palace for a colourful display of 10,000 tulips. That's right - the place will be packed with so many beautiful flowers springing from fountains and floating in vases. It's the best time of year to see these gorgeous buds bloom, plus there will be lots of flower-themed activities taking place, too.
Where: Hampton Court Palace
When: now until 5th May 2025
Bavarian-style bottomless brunch at Albert Schloss
We all love a brunch, and this weekend the Brunchen Klub at Albert Schloss Soho is inviting you to get stuck into a bottomless with a Bavarian twist. You'll find your usual brunch faves with some Cook Haus dishes, washed down with unlimited Prosecco, Bloody Marys or German bier for 90 minutes. What makes this different, however, is the venues commitment to the vibe - think live performances and DJs while you dance and dine.
Where: Albert Schloss Soho
When: 11am - 2pm, Saturday 19th April 2025
Sony World Photography Exhibition
Nestled in the West and East wings of Somerset House, you'll find the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition which showcases the work of over 60 photographers. With over 300 incredible captures from across the globe, from striking wildlife shots to moving portraits, it's not to be missed.
Where: Somerset House
When: 17th April - 5th May 2025
Roof East Stratford Reopening
Cross your fingers for sunshine and get yourself to Roof East, one of the most charming rooftop venues in the city. Soak up the gorgeous views of the capital from this vibrant pocket of East London, whether you're there for the games, street food or classic cocktails. The Rooftop Cinema is also back, and this weekend 10 Things I Hate About You, Wicked and Dirty Dancing are on the roster.
Where: Roof East Stratford
When: From 17th April 2025. Fridays: 5pm - 11pm. Weekends and bank holidays: 12pm - 11pm
Manchester
Vintage Superstore Kilo Sale in Manchester
Sustainable shoppers will be rummaging at Manchester Cathedral this weekend. The UK's biggest vintage sale is set for a full day of pre-loved wonder - just grab a bag, shop, and pay for what it weighs. Prices are £20 per kilo, with heavy items also capped. Happy thrifting!
Where: Manchester Cathedral
When: Monday 21st April 2025
Edinburgh
National Trust Scotland Easter Egg Trails
There are four Easter Egg trails in Edinburgh and the Lothians this weekend, sponsored by the National Trust for Scotland. But if you're elsewhere in the country, fear not - with 40 Trusts hosting egg hunts across Scotland, you'll be sure to find one near you.
Where: Across 40 venues in Scotland
When: Friday 18th to Monday 21st April 2025
Suffolk
The Food Museum's Easter Baking Workshop
The Food Museum is hosting a number of family baking workshops over Easter. Grab the little ones and get stuck into nest making at the baking tent before enjoying a trip to feed the animals. You can also opt to learn how to make a traditional Easter simnel cake if that's more your thing.
Where: The Food Museum, Suffolk
When: until 22nd April 2025
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
