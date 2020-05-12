Looking for a challenging puzzle? This may be the most extra one we’ve seen so far

Since the lockdown, many people have been picking up new hobbies – whether it’s home workouts, reading, watching the best boxsets or baking banana bread (and if you need flour, this is how to get hold of it).

But if you’re looking for something to keep you busy for hours on end, you might be tempted to pick up a puzzle. There are loads of challenging jigsaws out there at the moment, from a 3,000 piece Harry Potter puzzle to the absolutely huge 40,000 piece Disney puzzle.

And if you want one that will probably take you up to autumn, then this near-impossible puzzle is absolutely perfect for you.

Think of yourself as a puzzle genius? Looking for something to do that doesn’t involve frantically searching supermarket shelves for flour? Want to try something so difficult it’ll give you a great sense of satisfaction when you’ve finished?

Then carry on reading.

The transparent jigsaw, created by Yell Design, resembles smashed glass – making it a proper challenge for even the most pro-puzzler.

‘The Accident’ as it is known has 215 uniquely shaped pieces and they’re all see-through. Yell Design says that while it starts off as relatively doable, it will get harder and harder. It’s made from 3mm of acrylic and when completed will be 58.5cm by 55.5cm.

The description reads: ‘This is truly a one-of-a-kind puzzle. Each line, angle and connection was designed by hand, resulting in 215 unique and beautiful clear pieces.

‘Hyper-challenging The Accident is made from 3mm cast acrylic. Finished puzzle size is 585mm x 555mm. Perfect for puzzlers that master shapes and patterns, this one starts easy and gets … progressively harder.’

If you want to give it a go, it’ll cost you £52.25 – but can you really put a price on the joy you’ll feel when you place that final piece?

It ships in 2 -3 weeks and will test your patience, that’s for sure?

Tempted to try it? Same.