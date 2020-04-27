A 40,000 piece Disney puzzle exists and that’s our evening plans sorted

Many of us are taking up new hobbies during lockdown, whether it’s getting creative with colouring books or joining your favourite gym on Instagram for an at home workout.

And if you’re looking after your little ones at the moment, there are lots of kids activities to keep them entertained, from making sensory boxes to boardgames to kiddy yoga.

But if you’re going through your book recommendations at breakneck speed and have already completed your batch cooking for the week, you may be looking for something to keep you busy when the evenings and weekends roll around.

With the arrival of Disney+ you’ve probably been catching up on some your favourite childhood movies.

So if you want to try a puzzle that will really keep you busy during lockdown, you need to get your hands on this 40,000 piece Disney jigsaw made up of scenes from ten iconic movies including Snow White, Fantasia, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

The Ravensburger puzzle will obviously be huge once it’s completed, so you’ll need to find enough space to lay it all out. For reference, it’s nearly seven metres by two metres (exact measurements are 680 x 192 cm).

Yes, really.

But there is a pretty expensive catch. It retails at £295 on Jigsaw Puzzle Direct, so if you do decide to invest you’ll have to be really committed.