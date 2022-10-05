These are the most popular baby names of 2022 – and there are a few surprises

Picking the perfect baby name is a tough job – do you go for one of the luckiest baby names? Perhaps you like the sound of these vintage baby names, or even want to think a little further afield and opt for a moniker inspired by your favourite films and TV shows.
But if you’re wondering which names are proving popular this year, then we’ve got the answers.
The Office of National Statistics has shared the latest updates on the top 100 baby names for both girls and boys, and while there are some that have been topping the charts for years now, there are a few new additions to the lists.
While names like Olivia, Amelia and Isla have been consistently popular in recent years, Beatrice and Sara, which came in at 99 and 100, are the only two new entries for girls.
When it comes to boys names, new additions include Rupert, Brody and Tobias, while Noah, Oliver and George remained in top spots.
Here are the most popular baby names of 2022 across England and Wales…
Most popular Girls’ names 2022
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Ivy
- Freya
- Lily
- Florence
- Mia
- Willow
- Rosie
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Grace
- Daisy
- Sienna
- Poppy
- Elsie
- Emily
- Ella
- Evelyn
- Phoebe
- Sofia
- Evie
- Charlotte
- Harper
- Millie
- Matilda
- Maya
- Sophie
- Alice
- Emilia
- Isabelle
- Ruby
- Luna
- Maisie
- Aria
- Penelope
- Mila
- Bonnie
- Eva
- Hallie
- Eliza
- Ada
- Violet
- Esme
- Arabella
- Imogen
- Jessica
- Delilah
- Lottie
- Chloe
- Thea
- Layla
- Eleanor
- Aurora
- Margot
- Mabel
- Erin
- Elizabeth
- Emma
- Scarlett
- Harriet
- Lola
- Nancy
- Orla
- Ayla
- Rose
- Zara
- Iris
- Robyn
- Bella
- Molly
- Olive
- Maria
- Lyla
- Maeve
- Ellie
- Gracie
- Lyra
- Darcie
- Maryam
- Edith
- Heidi
- Lucy
- Myla
- Amelie
- Amber
- Hannah
- Summer
- Eden
- Jasmine
- Elodie
- Clara
- Holly
- Lilly
- Anna
- Lara
- Beatrice
- Sara
Most popular Boys’ names 2022
- Noah
- Oliver
- George
- Arthur
- Muhammad
- Leo
- Harry
- Oscar
- Archie
- Henry
- Theodore
- Freddie
- Jack
- Charlie
- Theo
- Alfie
- Jacob
- Thomas
- Finley
- Arlo
- William
- Lucas
- Roman
- Tommy
- Isaac
- Teddy
- Alexander
- Luca
- Edward
- James
- Joshua
- Albie
- Elijah
- Max
- Mohammed
- Reuben
- Mason
- Sebastian
- Rory
- Jude
- Louie
- Benjamin
- Ethan
- Adam
- Hugo
- Joseph
- Reggie
- Ronnie
- Harrison
- Louis
- Ezra
- Jaxon
- Logan
- Daniel
- Zachary
- Samuel
- Dylan
- Albert
- Hudson
- Hunter
- Frederick
- David
- Rowan
- Jesse
- Frankie
- Toby
- Oakley
- Grayson
- Carter
- Riley
- Felix
- Finn
- Bobby
- Blake
- Sonny
- Caleb
- Gabriel
- Michael
- Jasper
- Alfred
- Otis
- Stanley
- Milo
- Mohammad
- Ralph
- Liam
- Chester
- Ellis
- Elliot
- Brody
- Charles
- Kai
- Rupert
- Yusuf
- Harvey
- Ollie
- Jackson
- Tobias
- Nathan
- Myles
Do you like these baby names?
We think they’re all adorable!