These are the most popular baby names of 2022 – and there are a few surprises

Jadie Troy-Pryde
    • Picking the perfect baby name is a tough job – do you go for one of the luckiest baby names? Perhaps you like the sound of these vintage baby names, or even want to think a little further afield and opt for a moniker inspired by your favourite films and TV shows.

    But if you’re wondering which names are proving popular this year, then we’ve got the answers.

    The Office of National Statistics has shared the latest updates on the top 100 baby names for both girls and boys, and while there are some that have been topping the charts for years now, there are a few new additions to the lists.

    While names like Olivia, Amelia and Isla have been consistently popular in recent years, Beatrice and Sara, which came in at 99 and 100, are the only two new entries for girls.

    When it comes to boys names, new additions include Rupert, Brody and Tobias, while Noah, Oliver and George remained in top spots.

    Here are the most popular baby names of 2022 across England and Wales…

    Most popular Girls’ names 2022

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Isla
    4. Ava
    5. Ivy
    6. Freya
    7. Lily
    8. Florence
    9. Mia
    10. Willow
    11. Rosie
    12. Sophia
    13. Isabella
    14. Grace
    15. Daisy
    16. Sienna
    17. Poppy
    18. Elsie
    19. Emily
    20. Ella
    21. Evelyn
    22. Phoebe
    23. Sofia
    24. Evie
    25. Charlotte
    26. Harper
    27. Millie
    28. Matilda
    29. Maya
    30. Sophie
    31. Alice
    32. Emilia
    33. Isabelle
    34. Ruby
    35. Luna
    36. Maisie
    37. Aria
    38. Penelope
    39. Mila
    40. Bonnie
    41. Eva
    42. Hallie
    43. Eliza
    44. Ada
    45. Violet
    46. Esme
    47. Arabella
    48. Imogen
    49. Jessica
    50. Delilah
    51. Lottie
    52. Chloe
    53. Thea
    54. Layla
    55. Eleanor
    56. Aurora
    57. Margot
    58. Mabel
    59. Erin
    60. Elizabeth
    61. Emma
    62. Scarlett
    63. Harriet
    64. Lola
    65. Nancy
    66. Orla
    67. Ayla
    68. Rose
    69. Zara
    70. Iris
    71. Robyn
    72. Bella
    73. Molly
    74. Olive
    75. Maria
    76. Lyla
    77. Maeve
    78. Ellie
    79. Gracie
    80. Lyra
    81. Darcie
    82. Maryam
    83. Edith
    84. Heidi
    85. Lucy
    86. Myla
    87. Amelie
    88. Amber
    89. Hannah
    90. Summer
    91. Eden
    92. Jasmine
    93. Elodie
    94. Clara
    95. Holly
    96. Lilly
    97. Anna
    98. Lara
    99. Beatrice
    100. Sara

    Most popular Boys’ names 2022

    1. Noah
    2. Oliver
    3. George
    4. Arthur
    5. Muhammad
    6. Leo
    7. Harry
    8. Oscar
    9. Archie
    10. Henry
    11. Theodore
    12. Freddie
    13. Jack
    14. Charlie
    15. Theo
    16. Alfie
    17. Jacob
    18. Thomas
    19. Finley
    20. Arlo
    21. William
    22. Lucas
    23. Roman
    24. Tommy
    25. Isaac
    26. Teddy
    27. Alexander
    28. Luca
    29. Edward
    30. James
    31. Joshua
    32. Albie
    33. Elijah
    34. Max
    35. Mohammed
    36. Reuben
    37. Mason
    38. Sebastian
    39. Rory
    40. Jude
    41. Louie
    42. Benjamin
    43. Ethan
    44. Adam
    45. Hugo
    46. Joseph
    47. Reggie
    48. Ronnie
    49. Harrison
    50. Louis
    51. Ezra
    52. Jaxon
    53. Logan
    54. Daniel
    55. Zachary
    56. Samuel
    57. Dylan
    58. Albert
    59. Hudson
    60. Hunter
    61. Frederick
    62. David
    63. Rowan
    64. Jesse
    65. Frankie
    66. Toby
    67. Oakley
    68. Grayson
    69. Carter
    70. Riley
    71. Felix
    72. Finn
    73. Bobby
    74. Blake
    75. Sonny
    76. Caleb
    77. Gabriel
    78. Michael
    79. Jasper
    80. Alfred
    81. Otis
    82. Stanley
    83. Milo
    84. Mohammad
    85. Ralph
    86. Liam
    87. Chester
    88. Ellis
    89. Elliot
    90. Brody
    91. Charles
    92. Kai
    93. Rupert
    94. Yusuf
    95. Harvey
    96. Ollie
    97. Jackson
    98. Tobias
    99. Nathan
    100. Myles

    Do you like these baby names?

    We think they’re all adorable!

