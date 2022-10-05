These are the most popular baby names of 2022 – and there are a few surprises

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Picking the perfect baby name is a tough job – do you go for one of the luckiest baby names? Perhaps you like the sound of these vintage baby names, or even want to think a little further afield and opt for a moniker inspired by your favourite films and TV shows.

But if you’re wondering which names are proving popular this year, then we’ve got the answers.

The Office of National Statistics has shared the latest updates on the top 100 baby names for both girls and boys, and while there are some that have been topping the charts for years now, there are a few new additions to the lists.

While names like Olivia, Amelia and Isla have been consistently popular in recent years, Beatrice and Sara, which came in at 99 and 100, are the only two new entries for girls.

When it comes to boys names, new additions include Rupert, Brody and Tobias, while Noah, Oliver and George remained in top spots.

Here are the most popular baby names of 2022 across England and Wales…

Most popular Girls’ names 2022

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Ivy Freya Lily Florence Mia Willow Rosie Sophia Isabella Grace Daisy Sienna Poppy Elsie Emily Ella Evelyn Phoebe Sofia Evie Charlotte Harper Millie Matilda Maya Sophie Alice Emilia Isabelle Ruby Luna Maisie Aria Penelope Mila Bonnie Eva Hallie Eliza Ada Violet Esme Arabella Imogen Jessica Delilah Lottie Chloe Thea Layla Eleanor Aurora Margot Mabel Erin Elizabeth Emma Scarlett Harriet Lola Nancy Orla Ayla Rose Zara Iris Robyn Bella Molly Olive Maria Lyla Maeve Ellie Gracie Lyra Darcie Maryam Edith Heidi Lucy Myla Amelie Amber Hannah Summer Eden Jasmine Elodie Clara Holly Lilly Anna Lara Beatrice Sara

Most popular Boys’ names 2022

Noah Oliver George Arthur Muhammad Leo Harry Oscar Archie Henry Theodore Freddie Jack Charlie Theo Alfie Jacob Thomas Finley Arlo William Lucas Roman Tommy Isaac Teddy Alexander Luca Edward James Joshua Albie Elijah Max Mohammed Reuben Mason Sebastian Rory Jude Louie Benjamin Ethan Adam Hugo Joseph Reggie Ronnie Harrison Louis Ezra Jaxon Logan Daniel Zachary Samuel Dylan Albert Hudson Hunter Frederick David Rowan Jesse Frankie Toby Oakley Grayson Carter Riley Felix Finn Bobby Blake Sonny Caleb Gabriel Michael Jasper Alfred Otis Stanley Milo Mohammad Ralph Liam Chester Ellis Elliot Brody Charles Kai Rupert Yusuf Harvey Ollie Jackson Tobias Nathan Myles

